MONDAINE Reimagines Its Travel Alarm Clock with a New Lightweight Aluminium Case

MONDAINE Travel Alarm Clock

A redesigned MONDAINE alarm clock with a lightweight aluminium case for home and travel.

At its heart, this alarm clock is about function. Its clean, high-contrast dial and intuitive alarm make it perfect for bedside or travel, carrying forward a design legacy from the Swiss railways.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE introduces a new Travel Alarm Clock that brings the iconic Swiss railway station clock design into a compact format designed for both home and travel. Now crafted with a lightweight aluminium case, the updated model offers improved portability while preserving the distinctive design that has defined MONDAINE clocks for decades.The Swiss railway station clock has become one of the most recognizable examples of functional industrial design. For decades, MONDAINE has translated this iconic design into watches and clocks known for their clarity, functionality and minimalist aesthetic.For decades, the Swiss railway station clock has been one of the most recognizable time displays in the world. Originally created in 1944 by Swiss engineer and designer Hans Hilfiker for the Swiss Federal Railways, the clock was developed to ensure maximum readability in busy public spaces. Its bold black markers, geometric hands and distinctive red seconds hand allow passengers to read the time instantly.This design philosophy of clarity and functionality continues to define MONDAINE today.“At its heart, this alarm clock is about function first. Its clean, high-contrast dial and intuitive alarm feature make it perfect for bedside or on the go, carrying forward a design legacy that began with the Swiss railways.” – Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group DirectorThe new Travel Alarm Clock translates this iconic design into a compact portable format. With a 50 mm diameter case crafted from lightweight aluminium, it is designed to be practical both at home and while travelling.The clock is equipped with a quartz movement and provides time and alarm functions. A hardened mineral crystal protects the dial while an aluminium screw-on case back enhances durability for everyday use.The dial also features a dedicated alarm hand for improved clarity. The bold hour markers and geometric hands remain faithful to the Official Swiss Railways Clock, a design long associated with punctuality and Swiss timekeeping standards.The new Travel Alarm Clock expands MONDAINE’s collection of watches and clocks inspired by the iconic Swiss railway clock design, translating its minimalist aesthetic and Swiss precision into everyday objects.________________________________________About MondaineMondaine is a Swiss watch and clock brand known for bringing the iconic Swiss railway station clock design to the wrist and the home. The brand focuses on clarity, functionality and timeless minimalist design inspired by Swiss engineering.The Mondaine Group follows the 3Rs principle — Reduce, Recycle, Reuse — and has focused on sustainable materials and optimizing production processes for more than 60 years. Since 2020, the Group has been CO₂ neutral across scope 1, 2, and 3 of the GHG protocol through reforestation initiatives.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

