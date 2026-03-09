Spirence Announces Strategic Advisory Committee As Pioneering Preventative Mental Health Platform Enters Growth Phase

This committee represents more than advisory support. It represents alignment at the highest levels of health care, risk, and governance around the future of preventative mental health.” — Laura Kunz, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Spirence

TEQUESTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirence , the pioneering preventative mental health platform, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Committee.The five-member committee brings together high-caliber leaders across behavioral health, risk management, crisis response, entrepreneurship, and corporate governance to provide strategic direction, governance insight, and growth acceleration as Spirence enters its next phase of enterprise expansion.“Spirence is so fortunate to earn the buy-in from such an esteemed group of professionals,” said Mike Holloway, Co-Founder and President of Spirence. “The fact that they see the value we offer to employers and their members proves that our platform is a necessary solution for our workforce. I cannot wait to see the impact they have in continuing to shape our offerings and increasing the awareness of our impact.”The Strategic Advisory Committee Members include Houston Park, a former Fire Captain and a federal crisis instructor with experience in public safety, behavioral health, and emergency management. He provides subject matter expertise supporting global programs for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Army North’s CBRN initiative domestically. Park helped shape Florida’s opioid epidemic relief plan and is currently consulting for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the national opioid epidemic. He also manages projects with L2 Defense in support of Urban Area Security Initiative exercises, further demonstrating his expertise in crisis management and government relations.Jack Lynch is a healthcare executive with more than 40 years of experience. He served as President and CEO of Main Line Health from 2005 to 2025 providing executive leadership to suburban Philadelphia’s most comprehensive health care system. Under his leadership, Main Line Health strengthened its commitment to safety, quality and technology advancement, while expanding across the region. Main Line Health was the recipient of The American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Award (2023) and the Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award (2024).Patricia Holloway has devoted decades to advancing educational, healthcare, and faith-based initiatives. She has supported and partnered with organizations including breastcancer.org, St. Edmond’s Home for Children, After School All Stars, Malvern Preparatory School, and played a key role in launching Unite for HER.Joseph Coughlin is Founder and CEO of Corporate Risk Solutions (CRS), an independent advisory firm serving the alternative capital industry. CRS provides due diligence, stewardship, and special project advisory services to more than 130 funds along with their respective portfolio assets globally, including private equity, hedge, venture capital, distressed debt, and restructuring funds.Mike McGrath is a serial entrepreneur, operator, and builder at heart. He’s led and helped exit two companies in the healthcare space, where he learned how to grow businesses from the ground up, navigate complexity, and build teams that actually execute.“This committee represents more than advisory support. It represents alignment at the highest levels of health care, risk, and governance around the future of preventative mental health,” said Laura Kunz, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Spirence. “Each member brings deep expertise, powerful networks, and a shared conviction that prevention must become foundational to employer strategy. Together, we are building the infrastructure to scale responsibly and lead this category nationally.”The formation of Spirence’s Strategic Advisory Committee marks a defining moment in the company’s growth trajectory. As demand for preventative mental health solutions accelerates, Spirence is aligning executive leadership and institutional expertise to expand rapidly, deepen strategic partnerships, and shape the future of employer-based mental health at scale.About SpirenceSpirence is a preventative mental health platform designed for the 75% of today’s workforce who are underserved by traditional models of care. These individuals may not identify as “sick,” but they still need meaningful, accessible support to navigate everyday stress, build resilience, and stay well.Spirence delivers a personalized, preventative mental health experience that meets employees in their daily moments, not just in times of crisis. By embedding employer-sponsored benefits directly into the experience, Spirence removes barriers to access and drives significantly higher engagement than traditional mental health solutions.The result is a proactive investment in people that helps employees feel supported, understood, and equipped before challenges escalate, transforming mental health from a reactive expense into an everyday foundation for performance and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.