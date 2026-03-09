Las Vegas Blinds Expands Mobile Showroom Fleet to Summerlin & Henderson

We bring the showroom directly to your living room! Our expanded mobile fleet now provides free in-home window treatment consultations across the entire Las Vegas valley. Maximize your home's energy efficiency and curb appeal with our HOA-compliant custom plantation shutters. A top-rated choice for Summerlin and Red Rock homes. Stop up to 90% of the sun's heat before it hits your glass. Our heavy-duty exterior solar screens are the ultimate defense for Henderson homes facing the afternoon sun. Upgrade your space with smart-home compatible motorized shades. Control your privacy and lighting with just the tap of a button or a simple voice command Lower your AC bills and sleep better with our energy-efficient cellular shades. The unique honeycomb design traps cool air inside, making them perfect for the Nevada desert.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center Expands Mobile Showroom Fleet to Meet Growing Demand Across Summerlin, Henderson, and EnterpriseLAS VEGAS, NV – March 9, 2026 – Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center, recognized as one of the region’s Top-Rated Specialty Stores & Consultants, has officially announced a major expansion of its mobile showroom fleet. This expansion ensures faster response times and dedicated service routes for homeowners across the rapidly growing outer edges of the Las Vegas Valley.As thousands of Nevada residents turn to search engines looking for “window treatments near me” to combat the harsh desert sun, Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center is answering the call by bringing the showroom directly to their living rooms.The expanded mobile showroom fleet now features dedicated daily routes to the following specific service areas:Northwest Las Vegas: Summerlin North, Desert Shores, Queensridge, and Peccole Ranch (Zip Codes: 89134, 89144, 89128, 89145, 89117)Southwest Las Vegas: Rhodes Ranch and western Enterprise (Zip Codes: 89148, 89139, 89141, 89178)South Las Vegas: Eastern Enterprise and Silverado Ranch (Zip Codes: 89123, 89183)Southeast Las Vegas: Henderson, Green Valley North, Green Valley South, and Whitney Ranch (Zip Codes: 89014, 89074)East & North Las Vegas: Sunrise Manor, Washington Square, and southern North Las Vegas (Zip Codes: 89110, 89115, 89142, 89156, 89030)“Homeowners in sprawling communities like Summerlin and Green Valley don't want to fight traffic to look at small fabric swatches in a store,” said a spokesperson for Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center. “They want to see how top-rated blind options and custom shutters look against their own windows. By expanding our dedicated service areas, we are making it easier than ever for local residents to access premium, energy-efficient solutions without leaving their homes.”Recognized as top-rated window treatment specialists in Las Vegas , the company provides a massive selection of top-rated blind options, heat-blocking solar screens, and HOA-compliant custom shutters and blinds.To ensure a seamless, stress-free experience from design to final fitting, Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center provides free in-home consultations and professional installation with every order. Expert design consultants bring working samples directly to the home, take precise measurements, and provide upfront pricing, ensuring the perfect fit for both the home's architecture and the homeowner's budget.Residents in the newly expanded service zones can now schedule their complimentary, no-obligation design consultation.For more information or to book a free in-home estimate, visit or call (702) 237-4401.About Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings CenterLocated at 3871 S Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center is a premier provider of custom window blinds, solar screens, and plantation shutters. Built for the Las Vegas climate, their products are designed to maximize energy efficiency, privacy, and aesthetic appeal.Media Contact:Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings CenterAddress: 3871 S Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103Phone: (702) 237-4401Website:

