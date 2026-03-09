GOVERNOR JEFF LANDRY TO PRESENT DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS TO FORMER ALASKA AIR NATIONAL GUARD TECHNICAL SERGEANT ADAM BRISTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 9, 2026

Ceremony to Be Held Today in the Louisiana Senate Chamber at Approximately 1:45 p.m.; Alaska National Guard Members Travel to Bear Witness to the Honor

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry will present the Distinguished Flying Cross to Technical Sergeant Adam Brister, a former member of the Alaska Air National Guard, during a ceremony to be held in the Louisiana Senate Chamber at approximately 1:45 p.m. The presentation will take place in conjunction with the opening of the 2026 legislative session, with members of TSgt Brister’s former Alaska National Guard unit having traveled to Baton Rouge to stand alongside him for the occasion.

The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Both heroism and achievement must be entirely distinctive, involving operations that are not routine. The decoration was first awarded to Captain Charles A. Lindbergh following his historic 3,600-mile solo transatlantic flight in 1927.

TSgt Brister earned the honor through an extraordinary act of valor on June 23, 2018, in the Neacola Mountain Range of Alaska. His crew was tasked with rescuing a severely injured climber suspended on a rope after a 100-foot fall on a 5,500-foot cliff. Weather conditions prevented a hoist attempt, so TSgt Brister was inserted onto the glacier below the survivor and climbed an adjacent snow couloir toward the stricken climber. When a brief break in the cloud deck allowed, the helicopter crew extracted TSgt Brister and initiated a night high-angle hoist. Approaching the patient with limited visibility, at the edge of the aircraft’s power limit and with rotor blades just three feet from the cliff face, TSgt Brister was hoisted 90 feet to a five-inch platform. In a herculean effort, he lifted the weighted climber’s rope and connected the unconscious patient into his own rescue harness. When severe turbulence entangled the rope during the hoist, TSgt Brister held the patient secure while cutting free the fouled line — saving both the survivor and the helicopter. He then provided life-saving advanced medical care throughout the flight.

The ceremony will also be attended by Representative Ventrella, TSgt Brister’s wife and a member of the Louisiana Legislature, as well as senior military and state officials

including Secretary of Veterans Affairs Charlton Meginley, Major General Greer, and Colonel Romspert.

“On behalf of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Governor Landry for taking the time to personally honor TSgt Brister with this well-deserved recognition. We are also incredibly grateful to the members of the Alaska National Guard who traveled so far to be here today — your presence speaks volumes about the character of those who serve. I also want to recognize Representative Ventrella, whose connection to TSgt Brister reminds us that the ties of service and family run deep in this state. TSgt Brister’s courage under the most extreme conditions is a testament to everything we hold dear about our veterans, and it is our honor to celebrate him today.” said Charlton Meginley, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Colonel, United States Air Force.

