Men’s Health Network Joins National Coalitions Supporting Bladder Cancer Research & Strengthening the Nursing Workforce

MHN has signed support of 2 policies: a Bladder Cancer Research Program within DoD & recognition of post-baccalaureate nursing degrees as professional degrees.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network (MHN) announced its support and sign-on to two national coalition letters alongside hundreds of health and patient advocacy organizations: one urging Congress to establish a Bladder Cancer Research Program within the Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) and another supporting federal policy updates recognizing post-baccalaureate nursing degrees as professional degrees for federal student loan limits.The timing is especially meaningful as March marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to prevention, screening, and early detection. These efforts closely relate to men’s health, as many cancers affecting men, including colorectal, bladder, prostate, and testicular cancers, share overlapping risk factors, screening opportunities, and prevention strategies. Men also experience higher mortality rates across many major health conditions and continue to face barriers to preventive care. Strengthening awareness, research, and healthcare access across these areas is essential to improving early detection, treatment outcomes, and long-term health for men and their families.Advancing Research for Bladder Cancer:MHN joined national partners in urging Congress to establish an $8 million Bladder Cancer Research Program within CDMRP for FY 2027.Bladder cancer disproportionately affects men and is one of the most common cancers among veterans and military service members. About 3,200 veterans are diagnosed each year, and men account for the majority of cases. Despite its prevalence, research investment in bladder cancer has historically lagged behind other cancers, and treatment advances have remained limited for decades.For men, especially those who have served, stronger federal investment in research is critical. A dedicated program would accelerate scientific discovery, attract new researchers to the field, and improve treatment options and outcomes for men and families affected by bladder cancer.“Bladder cancer disproportionately affects veterans and individuals exposed to toxic chemicals during military service,” said Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN, and a longtime supporter of Veteran services. “Investing in research is critical to improving outcomes and ensuring those who served our country, our cherished veterans, receive the care and innovation they deserve.”Supporting the Nursing Workforce and Patient Access:MHN also joined more than 270 national and state organizations supporting federal policy updates recognizing MSN, DNP, and PhD nursing degrees as a professional degree designation under the federal student loan limit structure introduced by the federal government.Nurses and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) play a central role in preventive care, screening, chronic disease management, and patient education. Expanding this workforce is particularly important for improving access to care for men, who are less likely to seek preventive services and experience a lifespan gap of 6 years.Federal projections show advanced practice nursing roles are expected to grow 35% by 2034, reflecting the growing need for skilled healthcare providers across communities nationwide. Increasing the number of trained nurses and APRNs helps ensure that men, especially those in rural and underserved communities, can access timely screenings, early diagnosis, and care.Building Momentum for Men’s Health:For more than three decades, MHN has convened patients, providers, researchers, policymakers, and community leaders to address persistent gaps affecting the health of men and their families. Supporting these coalition efforts reflects MHN’s commitment to advancing research, strengthening the healthcare workforce, and improving health outcomes for men across the nation.Ron Henry, MHN's President, noted that, "Expanding the workforce of nurses and encouraging advanced training among nurses are recognized across the political spectrum as being among the best ways to increase access to healthcare while reducing costs."MHN encourages policymakers, healthcare leaders, and advocates to continue prioritizing research investments and workforce development that expand preventive care, strengthen healthcare systems, and improve health outcomes for men, families, and communities.

