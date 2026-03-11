Blende Dental Group Hosts Volunteer Event to Fight Food Insecurity in New York

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undeterred by the blizzard, community partners recently gathered for Nourishing Our Neighbors, a volunteer event aimed at combating food insecurity in New York City by preparing and donating fresh sandwiches to local residents in need.The event, held on February 24, brought together volunteers to assemble sandwiches that were added to a local community refrigerator, ensuring immediate access to fresh food for those experiencing food hardship. The initiative was organized in support of Grassroots Grocery , a nonprofit dedicated to expanding healthy food access through community refrigerators and direct distribution networks.“We were inspired by the turnout and spirit of everyone who showed up,” said Julia Hollander Campbell of Blende Dental Group: Home of the House Call Dentists . “This event was about more than just preparing meals; it was about strengthening community ties, showing compassion, and taking meaningful action where it’s needed most.”Volunteers spent the evening assembling fresh sandwiches, connecting with one another, and discussing how small acts of service can contribute to a larger impact in the fight against hunger. The event also offered tour opportunities to help participants better understand the operations and mission of the community refrigerator project.The evening was made possible through the collaboration of Lisa Kapp of Inspir Senior Living, John Ratcliffe of Maplewood Assisted Living, Frances Cangero of Frank E. Campbell – The Funeral Chapel, and Campbell of House Call Dentists. “We are grateful to our volunteers, partners, and everyone who contributed their time and energy to making this event a success” said Campbell.Blende Dental Group plans to continue participating in community service initiatives throughout the year and encourages others to get involved in efforts that support food access and community well-being.About the OrganizationBlende Dental Group: Home of the House Call Dentists is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized dental care whether in-office, or in homes, assisted living communities, or other convenient settings. By removing traditional barriers to care, the organization strives to improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients of all ages. Contact them if you or someone you care for could benefit from their support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.