AMSYS Powers Agentic AI for City Operations Transformation at Smart City Connect 2026

AMSYS Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Smart City Connect in Raleigh, AMSYS and Lenovo are unveiling a fully integrated, AI-driven agentic deployment transforming downtown Cary Park into a living blueprint for modern municipal operations. The deployment is an AI City Management Agent, made possible with Town of Cary CIO Nicole Coughlin, combining real-time video analytics AI intelligence, IoT sensor networks, reasoning models, and accelerated computing platforms to deliver operational intelligence for public safety, hospitality, infrastructure management, and municipal services.At the center of the deployment is True North’s APOLLO platform, an interactive operational dashboard for city operators. By integrating with NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) and NVIDIA Cosmos Reason vision-language model (VLM) City of Cary has been enabled with video analytics AI agents that provide real-time alerts, auto-reporting, and event summarization capabilities. APOLLO acts as the operational command center for Cary, enabling predictive analytics and insights for traffic analytics, congestion detection, and event detection.Town of Cary will be leveraging a Lenovo Thinksystem SR675V3 GPU rich server with 4 NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite powering the platform. The team is also building a Lenovo Validated Design (LVD) based on ThinkEdge SE100 with NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU allowing for a true edge to cloud platform for hybrid AI delivery providing scale for additional devices, sensors and workloads.City operational events such as flooding, emergencies, hazards, traffic, and maintenance services can be monitored and responded to in real-time. As a result, AI training and video insights support customized vision models specifically optimized for outdoor park and urban environments.“Smart Cities connect systems. Cognitive communities learn from them. We are transcending dashboards and reactive monitoring to create living, adaptive environments where trusted data and AI continuously learn, anticipate, and act in real time. This evolution matters because communities are our greatest asset, the places where life unfolds, shaped every minute by weather, events, and thousands of connected assets. Across more than 38,000 local governments and 90,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. alone, complexity is the norm. If we want communities to be sustainable, resilient, and future-ready, they must be able to learn and with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, they can.” Nicole Coughlin – CIO, Town of CaryThis collaboration between AMSYS, Lenovo, and TrueNorth represents a shift from reactive monitoring to predictive, AI-driven city operations. For city CIOs navigating modernization mandates, budget constraints, and rising public expectations, the solution offers a collaborative ecosystem rather than a single-point product. Each partner contributes specialized expertise across AI acceleration, digital twin engineering, and systems integration.Together, real-time video intelligence, synthetic AI training models, edge AI computing, LoRaWAN and IoT infrastructure, and digital twin visualization bring a scalable blueprint for intelligent urban environments that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. Downtown Cary Park now serves as a model for municipalities nationwide seeking to implement secure, scalable AI-powered digital twin platforms. The live deployment in Cary serves as a real-world example of how cities can move beyond siloed systems toward an intelligent, unified operations environment.Meet the Team at Smart City Connect 2026City leaders and technology executives attending Smart City Connect in Raleigh, March 10-12, are invited to meet the AMSYS, True North, and NVIDIA teams to explore how this integrated approach can be tailored to their municipalities. To connect with the team during Smart City Connect, stop by the booth #301 or request a meeting onsite to begin the conversation about transforming your city into an intelligent, responsive digital environment.*Explore more and take the Smart Cities Readiness Assessment to evaluate your city’s readiness: https://amsys-innovative-solutions-44081066.hubspotpagebuilder.com/amsys-the-collective-smart-cities-connect-raleigh About AMSYS Innovative SolutionsAMSYS Innovative Solutions is a leading Global technology solutions provider focused on delivering cutting-edge products and services to a variety of industries. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, the company develops solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and drive growth. For more information on AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit https://amsysis.com About LenovoLenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.