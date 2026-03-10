Archrock Discusses Natural Gas Infrastructure Opportunities on Inside Business Today

Brad Childers, President and CEO of Archrock on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic Brad Childers, President and CEO of Archrock on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

President & CEO Brad Childers Highlights Innovation, Safety & Performance in Exclusive Segment March 13, 2026 on Bloomberg Television (As Sponsored Programming)

Archrock represents the strength and adaptability of American energy. Their commitment to safety and innovation shows how legacy industries can evolve to meet the growing demands of a changing world.” — Bill and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archrock , Inc., a premier provider of natural gas compression services , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, President and CEO Brad Childers discusses Archrock’s critical role in the safe, reliable transportation of natural gas that powers homes, businesses, and economies nationwide. The feature will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television on March 13, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST.Evolving over its more than 70-year history, today Archrock operates a standardized, state-of-the-art large-horsepower fleet of approximately 4.6 million horsepower and employs roughly 1,300 people, serving producers and midstream customers across every major U.S. oil and gas basin.Guided by its purpose—We Power a Cleaner America—Archrock supports the delivery of cleaner natural gas, which supplies about 40% of U.S. electricity generation. Robust demand is expected to increase further with expanding U.S. LNG exports and rising power needs from AI data centers. Childers outlines how Archrock is positioned to capture this growth through disciplined fleet investment, exceptional service-driven operating model and deep customer relationships.The interview also highlights Archrock’s continued investment in innovation, including electric motor drive compression, AI powered tools, sensors and digital assistants for technicians that enhance uptime and performance. Advanced analytics and field technologies are strengthening service delivery, supporting more resilient and efficient energy infrastructure while reducing emissions.“Archrock represents the strength and adaptability of American energy,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their commitment to safety and innovation shows how legacy industries can evolve to meet the growing demands of a changing world.”“We’re excited to feature Archrock on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their long history of operational and financial execution, combined with forward-looking investment in technology, makes them a compelling story of leadership in the energy sector.”Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on March 13, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how Archrock is helping power America’s energy infrastructure while advancing a cleaner, more efficient future.For more information on how Archrock Powers a Cleaner America, visit http://www.Archrock.com About ArchrockArchrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how Archrock embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA, visit http://www.Archrock.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

