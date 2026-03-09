Yuri Williams & AFutureSuperHero and Friends to Honor the Legacy of Shirley 'Beauty2TheStreetz' Raines on March 14, 2026

Shirley Raines / Beauty2TheStreetz

LA community leader Yuri Williams, will be honoring his close friend Shirley Raines, better known as Beauty2TheStreetz in Skidrow .

Shirley Raines reminded the world that compassion has no limits. We will continue showing up for Skid Row and carrying her mission of love, dignity, and hope forward.” — Yuri Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles native, filmmaker, author, and community hero Yuri Williams, founder of AFutureSuperHero and Friends, will lead a heartfelt day of service to honor his dear friend and community icon Shirley Raines, known worldwide as Beauty2TheStreetz, who recently passed away.

The group will be setting up at 6am and start serving From 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Yuri and volunteers will serve breakfast burritos, snacks , lunch, water, socks, hygiene kits, and uplifting services to neighbors experiencing homelessness at:

📍 446 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013

The event takes place on the corner where she started her giving mission

A Friendship That Changed Lives

Yuri first met Shirley in 2017 in Long Beach, introduced by Pastor Gregory, during a difficult season in her life. Having already transformed his own grief after losing his mother, Lynda C. Hubbard, to cancer into a mission of kindness, Yuri invited Shirley to join him serving the homeless across Long Beach, San Pedro, Orange County, and eventually Skid Row.

It was Yuri who gave her the name “Beauty2TheStreetz” after seeing her lovingly provide makeup, hair washes, and dignity to women on the streets reminding them they were still beautiful and valued.

Through mentorship, friendship, and shared purpose, Shirley found her calling and went on to inspire millions.

Continuing the Legacy

For Yuri, this day is deeply personal.

“It’s my duty to continue doing the work we started together and keep Shirley’s name alive. She showed the world that love, compassion, and kindness can change lives. We must lift people up, not talk down on them.” – Yuri Williams

Since founding AFutureSuperHero and Friends in 2009, Yuri has served over 50,000 people across all 50 states, often dressed as superheroes to bring hope to children with disabilities, veterans, seniors, field workers, and individuals experiencing homelessness. His work has been featured on national platforms including Good Morning America and CNN, and continues to honor the legacy of his mother and friends like Shirley Raines and Paul Avila(Pauly’s Project ) .



How the Community Can Help

The organization is seeking:

• Volunteer barbers & stylists

• Donations of socks, hygiene kits, and bottled water

• Financial support for meals and supplies

Donations can be made at: www.AFutureSuperHero.org

About AFutureSuperHero and Friends

Founded by Yuri Williams, AFutureSuperHero and Friends is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading hope through acts of kindness, literacy programs, art healing events, and nationwide outreach tours that uplift underserved communities.

Media Contact:

Yuri Williams

Founder, AFutureSuperHero and Friends

Phone : 562-999-1304

Email: afutureSuperHero@gmail.com

Instagram: @afuturesuperhero

Facebook : @YuriWilliams

X: @afuturesuprhero

Website: www.AFutureSuperHero.org



On March 14, 2026, the streets of Los Angeles will not just receive food and supplies they will receive love, remembrance, and a promise that Shirley Raines’ light will never fade. 🌹🕊️

The lessons before Beauty2TheStreetz

