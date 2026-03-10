RODE LIFE Integrates Global Hotel Booking Engine and Announces U.S. Influencer Campaign

Global Disruptor Extends Wholesale Model to Elite Sporting Events and Premier Golf Destinations

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RODE LIFE, a prominent aggregator of high-tier deals and a brand of RODE Group, Inc., today announced the launch of its redesigned homepage and the integration of a sophisticated, price-beating hotel booking engine. This update marks a significant evolution in the company’s mission to dismantle traditional retail markups and provide genuine wholesale value to its international community.

The Power of Collective Leverage

RODE LIFE operates on a model of strategic collective influence. By aggregating the purchasing power of its global membership, the company negotiates directly with providers to secure exclusive private rates that are unavailable to the general public. This "buying group" approach allows RODE LIFE to bring significant volume to its partners, effectively removing the layers of retail commission and marketing overhead that typically inflate consumer prices.

Engineered for Price Dominance

At the center of the new RODE LIFE experience is a booking engine featuring over 2.65 million iconic hotels worldwide. RODE LIFE invites users to compare live member rates against any public marketplace, including Booking.com and Expedia. Internal data indicates that RODE LIFE private rates outperform these leading platforms more than 90% of the time, allowing members to secure wholesale pricing typically hidden from the general market. Following the success of these wholesale hotel deals, RODE LIFE is applying the same disruptive logic to the elite sporting events and premier golf sectors:

• Elite Sporting Events: Included and available via RODE LIFE Perks+, members gain premier access to the Super Bowl, all 32 NFL teams, MLB, NBA, NHL, Formula One, and major European soccer.

• The Golf Collection: RODE LIFE provides exclusive private rates on premier courses, high-performance equipment, and designer apparel. These deals are specifically designed for golfers planning group getaways and social trips to world-class resorts, ensuring the best possible pricing for every round.

A Comprehensive Lifestyle Ecosystem

Beyond travel and sports, the RODE LIFE database provides access to more than 1,000,000 unique member benefits from industry leaders. This includes:

•Experience Days: Members access private rates on high-speed track days, hot air-ballooning, luxury wellness retreats, and unique adventure excursions globally.

•Premium Retail: Significant savings are available on high-end electronics and home innovation from brands such as DJI, Apple, Samsung, and Logitech G.

Enhanced Member Perks and Global Reach

The platform continues to offer a dual-value ecosystem where a $200 annual fee unlocks an expansive array of services. To ensure immediate value-parity for new members, accounts are instantly credited with a $2,500 annual cruise allowance through RODE LIFE Perks+ upon activation. While localized benefits like dining and groceries are optimized for the United States, the wholesale travel rates, experience days, and international cruise itineraries remain available to members worldwide.

U.S. Creator & Influencer Campaign

To celebrate the launch, RODE LIFE is initiating a targeted partnership promotion campaign with U.S.-based creators and influencers. This initiative is being headed by Tom Rule, VP of Global Network Development, who will oversee the integration of new talent into the ecosystem. By leveraging the RODE MAP (Multi-tier Affiliate Program), influencers can convert their reach into a recurring revenue stream. Those interested in this campaign or the professional referral model are encouraged to get in contact with the RODE LIFE team.

"We are moving beyond the era of paying for a brand's marketing budget," stated Mark Finch,Founder and CEO of RODE Group, Inc. "Our data shows that the annual membership cost is almost always recouped within the very first booking. By utilizing our collective leverage to bypass traditional retail markups in sectors like travel, golf, and stadium sports, we ensure our members move from retail consumers to wholesale participants the second they join."

About RODE LIFE Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, RODE LIFE is an international membership platform delivering wholesale savings across travel, luxury experiences, and technology. The platform features the RODE MAP, a professional asset-building model that allows members to generate recurring income through shared success. RODE LIFE is a brand of RODE Group, Inc.

