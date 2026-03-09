Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: March 09, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Pavement Rehabilitation Project Along State Route 5 in City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County Open House Set for Wednesday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centro Civico on East Main Street The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 18, pertaining to a proposed project to rehabilitate pavement along State Route 5 in the city of Amsterdam, Montgomery County. The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Centro Civico a Division of IBERO American Action League,143 East Main Street, Amsterdam, and will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about the project and provide feedback to NYSDOT officials. Expected to begin in 2027, the project will enhance safety by rehabilitating the pavement along State Route 5 from a point east of Schuyler Street to east of Degraff Street and by improving pedestrian crossings at the intersection of State Route 5 and Vrooman Avenue. The meeting will feature informational displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be on hand to receive comments and answer questions. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project, or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

