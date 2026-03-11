Darlene C. Doerr Releases Life Is a Gift, First in a Christian Fiction Trilogy

Cover of Life Is a Gift by Darlene C. Doerr

After 38 years serving the Church, a debut novel emerges.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debut author Darlene C. Doerr releases Life Is a Gift - Gabriel & Gabriella, the first in a three-part Christian fiction series that moves between romance and suspense to explore how God works through the darkest chapters of our lives.The novel follows Gabriel Faherty, a world-renowned composer, and Gabriella, the woman he loved and lost after his fraternal twin brother Gideon's teenage deception drove them apart. When Gideon is fatally injured responding to a house fire concealing a murder, his deathbed confession frees Gabriel and Gabriella from the lie that separated them.But there is no time to heal. The murdered woman's young daughter, Hannah, is now in Gabriella's care, and the killer is hunting for her. Gabriel moves the family to his Colorado estate as law enforcement closes in on a serial killer. Woven through the danger is Gran, a fierce matriarch drawn from Doerr's own life, whose faith anchors the family through abuse, loss, and forgiveness."The love story is the light that runs through the shadows, a reminder that God brings healing and unexpected grace even in the hardest circumstances," Doerr says. "I focused on telling an honest story first, and let my beliefs guide the characters' choices and the way they face hardship."Doerr never planned to write a novel. After retiring from a 38-year career with the Archdiocese of St. Louis, she felt called to keep serving. The answer surprised her: Write a book. While praying about building a charitable organization for the poor, the premise arrived. "That's when I heard Him say, 'There's the basis for your story.'""Writing Gran became an act of gratitude. It allowed me to show how God can take the hardest parts of our past and turn them into something that brings comfort to others." The second and third books, Helping Hands and A Child Needs Help, expand the story into the charitable vision at the heart of the trilogy.Life Is a Gift is now available on Amazon

