Wilmington, NC, Selected as National Host for Nuclear Science Week 2026 October 19-23, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wilmington ANS Section brings together exceptional technical and management expertise, supported by an enthusiastic membership base and a network of premier regional resources. With strong industry partnerships, including Duke Energy and GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Wilmington is uniquely positioned to showcase the achievements, advancements, and opportunities within the nuclear sector. Building on its successful hosting of NSW in 2016, the section is equipped with both the experience and the excitement to deliver an impactful national celebration once again.Nuclear Science Week is an internationally recognized, week-long observance held annually during the third week of October. Throughout the week, Nuclear Science Week explores multiple aspects of nuclear science, including energy, medicine, innovation, careers, and community impact. The initiative aims to raise awareness, support education, and spark meaningful conversations about the value of nuclear technologies in daily life.Throughout the week, educators, students, employers, policymakers, and community members across the country participate in activities emphasizing the essential role of nuclear science in the lives of Americans—and the world. While one city is selected each year to host the national celebration, local events take place nationwide, and communities everywhere are encouraged to join in by hosting their own NSW programs.“We are thrilled to bring the national celebration of Nuclear Science Week to Wilmington in 2026,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week. “Wilmington has long been a center of excellence in nuclear innovation, and its community of educators, industry partners, and STEM leaders makes it an ideal host. NSW is about inspiring curiosity, fostering understanding, and showcasing the many ways nuclear science improves our world. We look forward to a remarkable celebration that highlights the achievements and bright future of the nuclear sciences.”“We are honored and energized to host Nuclear Science Week 2026,” said Thomas Ensley, Vice President of the Wilmington Area Section of the American Nuclear Society. “Wilmington has a proud legacy of advancing nuclear technology, and our members are passionate about sharing the many benefits of nuclear technology. With strong support from Duke Energy, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, and through partnerships with local schools and universities, we’re eager to host a memorable event. From hands-on student experiences to unique facility tours and community events, we’re excited to showcase the impact and opportunity that nuclear science brings to our region and to the world.”###About Nuclear Science WeekNuclear Science Week (NSW) is an international, week-long celebration held annually during the third week of October to highlight the essential role nuclear science plays in our lives. Each day of NSW focuses on a different aspect of nuclear technologies—ranging from energy and medicine to innovation, careers, and environmental stewardship. Through educational programs, community events, industry partnerships, and hands-on learning opportunities, NSW encourages people of all ages to “Get to Know Nuclear” by exploring the contributions, advancements, and future potential of the nuclear sciences.Learn more at: https://www.nuclearscienceweek.org/ About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the atomic age in an objective and thought-provoking manner. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 8 am to 5 pm. Visit nuclearmuseum.org for more information.

