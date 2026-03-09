VFAF has Endorsed Burt Jones for Governor of Georgia said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First GA State Chapter

Stan Fitzgerald with Burt Jones March 2024 - Backstage Georgia Trump Rally Burt Jones VFAF Veterans for America First Endorsed VFAF's Seanie Zappendorf with Burt Jones VFAF's Jared Craig with Burt Jones VFAF's Frederic Mulika with Burt Jones

Burt Jones is endorsed by President Donald Trump and Veterans for America First for Governor of Georgia said Stan Fitzgerald with the Georgia State Chapter

Stan Fitzgerald delivered one of Burt's first donor checks in August 2021 on behalf of Veterans for America First when Burt Jones ran for Lt. Governor ” — Jared Craig Esq VFAF Legal Counsel, National VP

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First National announced its endorsement of Burt Jones for Governor of Georgia in July 2025. The organization’s Georgia State Chapter has officially adopted the endorsement and is backing Lt. Governor Jones.Burt Jones currently serves as the 13th Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Jones was elected statewide in 2022 after previously serving in the Georgia State Senate representing District 25. During his time in the Senate, he focused on economic development, tax relief, and policies supporting small businesses and job growth. As Lieutenant Governor, Jones presides over the Georgia State Senate and has prioritized public safety, economic opportunity, and government accountability.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National President Robert Cornicelli Recognized by U.S. Congress for his Nonprofit Efforts Helping Veterans through VRCThe Veteran Recovery Coalition (VRC), a South Carolina-based nonprofit led by Captain Robert Cornicelli, has received formal recognition from U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) for its work supporting veterans facing housing instability, poverty, and substance dependency.In a letter dated February 11, 2026, Rep. Mace acknowledged VRC’s decade-long record of service and its reported impact on more than 2,500 veterans. The letter referenced VRC’s veteran-centered support model, including its 5W case-management approach, which provides individualized assistance in areas such as housing stabilization, employment readiness, transportation access, and essential services.For more on the Congressional Letter see: https://bit.ly/4bjEqQP VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

