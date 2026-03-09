Synametrics Techinologies Inc. Announces the Release of SynaMan Version 6.0- Build 1660

SynaMan Synametrics Technologies Inc.

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies today announced the release of SynaMan Version 6.0 (Build 1660), introducing SynaMan Drive, a powerful new feature that enables users to access and manage files directly from Windows File Explorer while maintaining full data privacy.SynaMan Drive provides functionality similar to popular virtual drive services such as Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox, but with a key difference: complete privacy and control over data. Instead of storing files on shared third-party cloud infrastructure, SynaMan stores files on a private server controlled entirely by the organization.SynaMan Drive integrates directly with Microsoft Windows File Explorer, allowing users to access their remote files as if they were local files on their computer.Once installed, users can:1) Browse remote folders directly from File Explorer2) Open and modify files using native desktop applications3) Upload new files simply by copying them into the SynaMan Drive folder4) Share files with users online or have them send large files to you using Public URLs.Files are downloaded locally only when needed, and any changes are automatically synchronized back to the server in the background, ensuring a seamless user experience.Key Benefits of SynaMan Drive1) Native Windows File Explorer Integration: Work with files as if they are stored locally.2) On-demand file downloads: Files are retrieved only when opened, saving local disk space.3) Automatic background uploads: Changes are synchronized automatically.4) Flexible folder access: Users can access either their personal home directory or shared folders, depending on administrative configuration.A Private Alternative to Public Cloud StorageOrganizations increasingly rely on cloud-based file sharing services. However, these services often store data on infrastructure shared across many customers, which can raise concerns around data sovereignty, privacy, and long-term costs. With SynaMan Drive, organizations maintain full control over their files because the data remains stored on their own private server.In addition to the file contents themselves, cloud services may also collect metadata such as email addresses, names, and file-sharing relationships. SynaMan avoids this exposure by ensuring both files and associated metadata remain fully private. Another challenge with many third-party services is the metered pricing model, where costs increase based on file storage size or data transfer volume. As an on-premise solution, SynaMan offers unlimited file transfers without usage-based pricing.Additional Improvements in Version 6.0SynaMan Version 6.0 also introduces several administrative enhancements designed to improve usability and system management:1) User Visibility in Shared Folders – Administrators can now easily view all users associated with a shared folder directly from the Shared Folder screen.2) Multi-Host SSL Certificate Creation – Administrators can generate SSL certificates supporting multiple hostnames.About SynaManSynaMan is a 100% secure, on-premise file sharing and transfer solution designed for organizations that require complete control over their data. It provides secure file sharing, automated transfers, versioning, and browser-based access without relying on third-party cloud storage providers.With SynaMan, organizations benefit from:1) Secure browser-based file access with 100% privacy2) Transfer large files (no size limits) and send large attachments via email3) File versioning4) Folder-level permissions5) Unlimited file transfers6) Single Sign-On with OAuth 27) Two-factor authentication8) SSL/TLS Encryption for Secure File Transfers9) Security Alerts10) At-rest encryption11) Multi-factor authentication (MFA)12) SynaMan compliance integrates with AWS GovCloud(US) to provide secure, compliant file sharing while meeting key regulations, including FIPS 140-2,ITAR, EAR, DoD SRG (IL2, IL4, IL5), FedRAMP High, CJIS, and IRS-1075.13) Integration with Backup Solutions with backup solutions like AWS, Azure, and others, ensuring your data remains protected.14) Synaman's public link lets users “view-only” documents with external parties while restricting edits, printing, and copying. And more..Download and Upgrade TodaySynaMan 6.0 continues to set the standard for secure, scalable, and efficient remote file management. Users are encouraged to update immediately to take advantage of these improvements. For more details, visit the SynaMan Version History

