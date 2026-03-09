The People’s Chamber of Commerce Launches Chamber Referral Network to Connect the Public With Trusted Businesses

New Chamber Referral Network helps the public find trusted service providers while expanding lead opportunities for businesses in The People’s Chamber.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its new Chamber Referral Network , an initiative designed to connect individuals and organizations with trusted business professionals within the chamber community.The new network was developed in response to direct feedback from chamber members who said one of their biggest needs is access to qualified business leads and meaningful opportunities to grow their companies.“Members told us clearly that they want more opportunities to connect with potential clients,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber Referral Network is a direct response to that feedback. Our goal is to create a simple and reliable way for people to find professionals while supporting the businesses that are actively involved in our chamber community.”Through the Chamber Referral Network, individuals and organizations seeking professional services can visit The People’s Chamber of Commerce website and be connected with businesses that participate in the referral program. The initiative is designed to make it easier for the public to identify service providers while also strengthening business relationships within the chamber.Businesses that participate as Chamber Supporters receive priority referral consideration and additional visibility within the network. Their support helps sustain the chamber’s mission of keeping membership accessible to entrepreneurs and small businesses while continuing to expand resources and opportunities for the business community.The People’s Chamber of Commerce operates with a unique model that allows entrepreneurs to join the chamber at no cost while providing additional programs and opportunities for businesses that choose to participate at higher levels.“Our focus has always been on expanding opportunity,” Hardie said. “By building systems that connect people to businesses, we help entrepreneurs grow while making it easier for the public to find professionals they can trust.”In addition to launching the referral network, The People’s Chamber of Commerce continues to host networking events, partnerships, and educational resources designed to support entrepreneurs and small business owners.Businesses interested in participating in the Chamber Referral Network can learn more by visiting: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org **About The People’s Chamber of Commerce**The People’s Chamber of Commerce is a national business organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals through networking, partnerships, and access to resources. The chamber’s mission is to expand opportunity and create meaningful connections that help businesses grow and succeed.

