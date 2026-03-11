Francis Anderson’s Gripping Debut Novel ‘Glass and Darkness’ Holds a Mirror to the World

Francis Anderson Glass and Darkness: A Novel

In a world of immense pressure, Glass and Darkness explores the defining power of choice. I am committed to storytelling that doesn't just entertain, but serves as a blueprint for transformation.” — Francis Anderson

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his debut novel, Glass and Darkness, Francis Anderson tells the story of two boys coming of age in a city rife with violence, greed, and opportunity. Bound by a powerful friendship, they must navigate betrayal, gang violence, and lust for power to escape the darkness threatening to consume them.Set against the backdrop of Lagos in the late 1990s, the novel follows Tobi as he grapples with crushing family expectations and peer pressure while trying to carve a path for himself. In his childhood, he forms a lasting bond with a boy who becomes both his saviour and solace. However, when Tobi, haunted by dreams, begins to scrutinise the direction of his life, that same friend starts to represent something much darker. External pressures threaten to tear the two boys asunder, and what once felt unbreakable in youth is revealed to be a fragile thing in the face of a ruthless world. As their loyalty is tested, Tobi finds himself caught between two worlds, overwhelmed by choices he is not yet prepared to make. The book poses the question: What happens when the boy who saved you becomes the man who could destroy you?Based on true events, Glass and Darkness is a deeply personal narrative inspired by Anderson’s own history of escaping a gang, overcoming health challenges, and being plagued by recurring dreams. Although unflinching in its depiction of social decay, the novel ultimately tells a story of redemption that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.“We live in a world that consistently conditions people, particularly boys, to conceal their vulnerability – to hide their fear. But what happens to the things we bury? Do they disappear, or do they grow in the dark?” asks Anderson. With this confident debut, he seeks to hold a mirror to the world, transforming pain into purpose.Glass and Darkness is ideal for readers who enjoy African literary fiction and coming-of-age stories, as the ruthless corners of Lagos – including its schools, streets, and hierarchies – shape this tale of youth, friendship, and growing pains.About the AuthorFrancis Anderson is a doctoral scholar, community advocate, and engineer. His accolades include being a two-time winner of the Climate Innovation Award, the winner of the AFBE-UK Big Idea competition, and a recipient of the CIOB Scottish Trailblazer of the Year Award. He lives in Aberdeen, Scotland, where his passion for storytelling began to take shape. His debut novel, Glass and Darkness, is based on his own experiences of escaping the grip of a gang, surviving health challenges, and confronting haunting dreams that nearly stole his childhood. Through his writing, Anderson tells stories that inspire, uplift, and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. When he is not writing, Anderson enjoys travelling, exploring breathtaking landscapes, savouring good food, and hiking across Scotland’s unforgettable highlands. His work invites readers to peer ‘through the glass, darkly’ into the fragile truths and ignorance that shape human experience.A copy of the book can be purchased at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1919438904

