Prominent Women Leaders in Arts, Military, Business and Civic Life Honored at 2026 Human Values Awards in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominent leaders from the arts, military medicine, business, and civic life were honored Thursday evening at the 2026 Human Values Awards, hosted by the International Women’s Conference , an initiative of the Art of Living Foundation , at the Art of Living Center in Washington, D.C.Held ahead of International Women’s Day, the gathering recognized women whose leadership has shaped institutions, strengthened communities, and advanced ethical and public service across sectors.The evening featured an armchair conversation between Afsaneh Beschloss, CEO of RockCreek, and Rathi Murthy, Chief Technology Officer at Varo Bank, exploring women’s leadership, human values, and global wellbeing, followed by a keynote address by Phylicia Rashad.“In every sector—from finance to public service to the arts—women are driving solutions that expand opportunity and advance human dignity,” said Beschloss. “The Human Values Awards shine a light on leaders whose work is changing lives and inspiring the next generation.”“Technology is shaping every part of our future, which makes it essential that the right voices are present when it is built. Only when innovation is guided by human values and inclusive leadership can it truly expand opportunity and wellbeing for everyone,” said Murthy.The 2026 honorees included:Phylicia Rashad, Tony Award-winning actress and Dean Emerita of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, recognized for her enduring contributions to the performing arts and arts education.Virginia Ali, Co-Founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl, honored for decades of civic leadership and for advancing the cultural and economic vitality of Washington, DC.Umran Beba, global business leader and Partner at August Leadership, recognized for championing inclusive and values-driven leadership.Dr. Telita Crosland, Lieutenant General (Ret.) and former Director of the Defense Health Agency, honored for visionary leadership in military health and public service.Dr. Grace Landers, physician leader, recognized for dedication to service and excellence in healthcare leadership.In accepting the award, Rashad emphasized the role of the arts in shaping civic culture. “The arts call us to deeper understanding and shared humanity,” she said. “I am honored to be recognized alongside women whose leadership strengthens our communities in such meaningful ways.”Ali reflected on community-rooted leadership in the nation’s capital. “Leadership begins with showing up every day for your community,” she said. “I am proud to be honored alongside women who uplift others through their work.”Beba highlighted the importance of principled leadership in global business.“Inclusive and values-based leadership is essential to sustainable progress,” she said. “I am honored to stand with women advancing dignity and opportunity across sectors.”Crosland underscored the responsibility inherent in public service.“Service requires integrity, accountability, and compassion,” she said. “I am grateful to be recognized alongside leaders dedicated to strengthening our institutions.”Landers emphasized the service ethos of healthcare leadership. “Caring for others is both a privilege and a duty,” she said. “I am honored to be recognized among women committed to service and excellence.”Across my years in government, I have seen how women’s leadership strengthens our institutions and our democracy,” said Jana Nelson, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and the evening’s emcee. “These honorees remind us that courage, service, and integrity are essential to building a safer, more just world.”“For more than two decades, the International Women’s Conference has brought together women leaders from around the world to advance leadership grounded in human values,” said Madhusri Tejasvi, Director of the International Women’s Conference. “Tonight’s honorees carry that legacy forward.”Launched in 2005, the biennial International Women’s Conference has convened more than 7,500 women leaders from over 100 countries across business, public service, civil society, academia, philanthropy, and media. Previous gatherings have included heads of state, First Ladies, parliamentarians, diplomats, and global thought leaders.About the International Women’s ConferenceLaunched in 2005, the International Women’s Conference (IWC) is a global, biennial annual initiative of the Art of Living Foundation dedicated to advancing women’s leadership for peace, ethical governance, and sustainable development.Since its inception, IWC has convened more than 7,500 women leaders from over 100 countries across business, public service, civil society, academia, philanthropy, and media. Through its Human Values Awards and international forums, the Conference recognizes women who serve society through public leadership, entrepreneurship, education, policy, and humanitarian work.The Conference has hosted heads of state, First Ladies, cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, and global thought leaders. Notable 2024 speakers and award recipients included President Droupadi Murmu; Akie Abe, former First Lady of Japan; Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; and Hema Malini, Member of Parliament, India.About the Art of Living FoundationThe Art of Living Foundation is an international nonprofit organization operating in more than 180 countries. Founded 45 years ago by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , the Foundation’s initiatives are rooted in universal human values, service, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. Through leadership programs, humanitarian outreach, and global dialogue platforms, the organization has reached an estimated 800 million people worldwide.

