Wheaton and St. Charles, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney

DuPage County Family Law Attorney Diana Meza

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagle & Giese, P.C. is excited to announce that Diana Meza has joined the firm as an associate attorney, furthering the firm’s mission of providing knowledgeable and compassionate representation in family law and related matters. Attorney Meza’s experience and skillset make her a stand-out addition to the team, as she has a demonstrated history of handling a variety of contested matters with a client-focused approach.

Ms. Meza brings a thoughtful, practical approach to client representation and is known for thorough preparation and zealous advocacy. She regularly guides clients through sensitive, high-stakes family matters with steady counsel and a focus on realistic outcomes. Before joining Nagle & Giese, P.C., she worked for another family law firm where she gained valuable experience negotiating settlements, preparing cases for hearings, and drafting pleadings and motions.

Ms. Meza earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. As a fluent Spanish speaker, she is able to reach clients from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, helping her clients navigate the complexities of the family law courts.

About Nagle & Giese, P.C.

At Nagle & Giese, P.C., we focus on family law matters, including divorce, child custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, property division, and post-decree issues. We represent clients across DuPage, Will, Kendall, Kane, and Cook Counties, delivering dedicated advocacy both inside and outside the courtroom.

To learn more about Nagle & Giese, P.C., visit https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/ or call 630-407-1200 to arrange a free consultation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.