Noise Media Appointed by Indian Motorcycle to Support U.S. Growth Through Social-First Creative and Performance Media

London-based agency expands U.S. footprint with new partnership focused on customer acquisition, content, and paid social

Our focus is building social-first creative that’s engineered to perform — not just look good — and pairing that with disciplined media execution. We're excited for this next phase of growth in the US” — Anthony Goldman

NEW YORK, CT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noise Media, a social-first digital marketing agency known for blending high-impact creative with performance media, today announced its partnership with Indian Motorcycle to support the brand’s U.S. growth initiatives, marking a significant expansion of Noise Media’s presence in the American market.Under the new partnership, Noise Media will work with Indian Motorcycle on expanding their reach in the US with campaigns designed to accelerate customer acquisition, strengthen brand engagement, and improve measurable outcomes across key digital channels.“Indian Motorcycle is an iconic brand with a passionate community and a powerful story,” said Anthony Goldman, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at Noise Media. “Our focus is building social-first creative that’s engineered to perform — not just look good — and pairing that with disciplined media execution. We’re excited to help drive the next phase of growth in the U.S.”Noise Media’s approach centers on tight integration between creative, strategy, and performance — allowing campaign learnings and performance data to inform creative development in real time. The agency’s work spans paid social, production, creative strategy, and performance optimization for global brands, with a particular focus on challenger-minded teams and measurable growth.“This is a pivotal moment for Indian Motorcycle. As we sharpen our focus on who we are and what we stand for, paid media has a critical role to play in how that story is told and experienced today,” said Andrew Shanfeld, Chairman of Indian Motorcycle. "Noise demonstrated a clear understanding of our heritage, our ambition, and how to translate that into modern, performance-driven media that works at both national and dealer level. We’re excited to partner with them as we enter this next chapter.”The Indian Motorcycle partnership builds on Noise Media’s growing portfolio of work with brands operating in the U.S. market and reflects the agency’s broader strategy to expand its U.S. client base in 2026.About Noise MediaNoise Media is a London-based, social-first digital marketing agency that helps brands drive measurable growth through creative strategy, content production, and performance media. With an integrated approach that connects creative to performance, Noise Media partners with brands to build campaigns designed for modern attention and real business outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.noisemediagroup.co.uk/ About Indian MotorcycleFounded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle is America’s first motorcycle company. Today, Indian Motorcycle produces a full line of motorcycles that includes the Scout, Chief, Springfield, Challenger, Pursuit and FTR, along with a complete line of parts, accessories, and apparel. For more information, visit https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/

