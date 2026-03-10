TrustInSoft Announces AI-Powered Advancements in April 2026 Release

TrustInSoft Analyzer

TrustInSoft Analyzer brings a unique level of guarantees thanks to the use of sound formal methods.” — Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft

PARIS, FRANCE, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustInSoft , a leading provider of mathematically proven software verification solutions, today announced the latest release of its flagship product, TrustInSoft Analyzer (TISA), featuring major enhancements that increase the ease of use with AI-powered stub and driver generation, streamlined deployment across platforms and enhanced MC/DC coverage analysis using formal methods.“TrustInSoft Analyzer brings a unique level of guarantees thanks to the use of sound formal methods. This approach marries perfectly with the use of AI for analysis and testing. We combine the efficiency of AI with the measurability and accuracy of formal methods,” said Caroline Guillaume, CEO of TrustInSoft. “Development teams from IoT, automotive, and defense will benefit from the ability to scale their C, C++ and Rust code assurance more effectively by combining the efficiency of AI and formal methods.”What you can expect in the April 2026 Release:AI-Powered Test Driver and Stub GenerationGet started with one-click setup to generate context-aware stubs and test drivers instantly with AI. This feature will dramatically reduce analysis effort while maintaining the consistency and accuracy required for safety-critical compliance.Rust Support Graphical User InterfaceAdvance toward production-grade Rust analysis with the integration of all workflows, from setup to root cause investigation and reporting in the improved GUI.MC/DC Coverage Analysis Using Formal MethodsAchieve the unique result of MC/DC coverage compliance thanks to formal methods-based inputs generalization, drastically reducing verification effort for standards, as for example, ISO 26262.AvailabilityThe April 2026 release of TrustInSoft Analyzer will be available next month. Existing customers can access the update via the customer portal.Visit our experts at embedded world at booth 4-340. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.trust-in-soft.com About TrustInSoftTrustInSoft is a leader in advanced software analysis tools and services that specializes in formal verification of C, C++, and Rust source code to ensure safety, security and reliability. Recognized by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for leveraging advanced formal methods, including abstract interpretation, TrustInSoft can mathematically guarantee that analyzed software is free of critical runtime errors and memory safety issues. TrustInSoft serves a diverse range of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and IoT industries.

