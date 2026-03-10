Collin County, TX Family Law Attorney Philip W. Moore, Jr. Honored With 2026 Best Lawyers Award

Frisco Family Lawyer Philip Moore

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moore Family Law, P.C. is excited to share that attorney Philip W. Moore has received the Best Lawyer award for 2026 for his work in family law. This honor reflects Attorney Moore’s longstanding focus on securing meaningful results for his clients while working to minimize unnecessary conflict and friction throughout the legal process.

Attorney Moore brings more than 20 years of legal experience to his practice. After beginning his career representing corporations in civil litigation, he shifted his focus to family law in 2008. Since then, he has taken on thousands of family law cases, guiding clients through complex and often emotionally challenging legal issues. His work has included custody disputes, contested divorces, drafting and reviewing marital agreements, post-divorce matters, and other family-related legal proceedings.

Attorney Moore earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in 2001. Since entering practice, he has remained active in the legal community. He worked with the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas for eight years, and his written work has been published in the South Dakota Law Review. These contributions reflect his continued engagement with developments in the legal profession and the broader legal community.

The selection process for the Best Lawyers award is based on an extensive peer review process in which attorneys are evaluated by other legal professionals within the same practice areas. Nominees are also vetted to confirm they remain in good standing with the ethics committee of their respective state bar.

About Moore Family Law, P.C.

At Moore Family Law, P.C., we advocate for clients in a wide range of family law matters throughout North Texas, including high-asset divorces, post-decree modifications, paternity disputes, adoption proceedings, child custody issues, and many other family-related legal concerns. We are committed to helping our clients navigate difficult legal situations with practical guidance and a focus on effective outcomes.

To arrange an initial consultation, contact Moore Family Law, P.C. at 214-764-8033. You can also learn more about our firm by visiting https://www.pwm-law.com/.



