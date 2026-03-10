New Your Money Line Survey Finds Nearly Half of Employees Have Changed Jobs Due to Financial Stress

Second Annual Your Money Line Report Reveals Growing Crisis at the Intersection of Money, Mental Health, and Retention

When financial pressure is driving people to leave their jobs, that’s something leaders can’t afford to ignore.” — Peter Dunn, CEO, Your Money Line

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The impact of financial stress is going beyond employee wellbeing to drive major career decisions across the U.S. workforce. According to the second annual Employee Financial Behavior Report from Your Money Line , 46% of U.S. employees report having changed jobs due to financial stress, and nearly 69% have considered changing jobs or reducing their hours because of financial challenges.The national survey of 1,293 employees underscores a deepening connection between money pressures, mental health, and workforce retention and signals growing urgency for employers to act.Among the report's key findings, 64% of employees rate the impact of financial concerns on their mental health as a 6 or higher on a 10-point scale, and 63% say financial stress has a major or moderate impact on their productivity at work. Despite that, 72% say they would likely use confidential financial coaching or wellness tools if offered by their employer, a significant opportunity for companies looking to close the gap.Younger workers are feeling the strain most acutely. In 2026, 39% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials rate financial concerns as having a significant or severe impact on their mental health.The report also shows measurable differences when financial wellness support is available. Among employees without access to financial wellness benefits, 61% report feeling financially anxious daily or weekly, compared to just 34% of Your Money Line participants. Similarly, 63% of general employees say financial stress significantly impacts their productivity, compared to just 23% of employees with access to Your Money Line.“When financial pressure is driving people to leave their jobs, that’s something leaders can’t afford to ignore.” said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line. “Employers who want to protect talent, improve engagement, and strengthen performance must recognize that financial wellbeing is foundational to workforce stability.”Your Money Line’s full 2026 Annual Employee Financial Behavior Report can be found here About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide, Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner). For more information about how Your Money Line can increase employee engagement, decrease turnover, and boost both employee and company financial health, visit yourmoneyline.com

