Banyan Treatment Centers Expands Mental Health Services with New Residential Facility in Tampa, Florida

Banyan Tampa Open House

Banyan Treatment Centers announces Banyan Tampa, a new residential mental health facility expanding access to care across Florida’s west coast.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers announced the opening of Banyan Tampa, a new residential mental health treatment facility designed to expand access to care for individuals primarily along Florida’s west coast and throughout Pinellas County. The new facility represents Banyan’s continued commitment to addressing the growing need for comprehensive mental health treatment services across Florida.For more than eight years, Banyan Treatment Centers has been dedicated to expanding access to quality care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. With treatment facilities currently operating in nine states, the organization continues to grow its national footprint in response to the increasing demand for behavioral healthcare. The opening of Banyan Tampa marks Banyan’s seventh facility in the state of Florida, further strengthening its commitment to providing accessible, compassionate care to our local communities.Mental health challenges continue to affect communities along Florida’s west coast. According to statewide health data, millions of adults in Florida report symptoms of anxiety or depression each year, yet many still face barriers trying to access timely and appropriate care. In the Tampa Bay region specifically, health assessments have found that approximately one in six residents experience depression , highlighting the urgent need for expanded behavioral health services and accessible treatment resources. Across Pinellas County and the greater Tampa Bay area, the growing demand for behavioral health care further emphasizes the need for additional residential treatment options.Banyan Tampa seeks to address this need by providing a safe and supportive environment where individuals can receive intensive, evidence-based mental health care. The residential program offers individualized treatment plans, mental health support, therapeutic programming, and structured daily care designed to help patients stabilize, build coping skills, and begin the process of long-term healing.“Our mission has always been to expand access to high-quality behavioral healthcare in communities that need it most,” said John Sory, CEO of Banyan Treatment Centers. “The opening of Banyan Tampa represents an important step in addressing the growing mental health needs across Florida’s west coast. By bringing residential mental health treatment to this region, we hope to provide individuals and families with the support, stability, and care they deserve.”The facility will serve adults experiencing a wide range of mental health conditions , including depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, trauma-related disorders, and other complex behavioral health challenges.“We are incredibly proud to open our doors and provide this level of care to the Tampa community,” said Reid Jayme, Executive Director of Banyan Tampa. “Mental health challenges affect individuals and families across Pinellas County and the surrounding areas. Our goal is to create a supportive and structured environment where individuals can focus on healing, regain stability, and develop the tools they need to move forward.”The opening of Banyan Tampa reflects Banyan Treatment Centers’ broader mission to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and ensure individuals have access to the care and support they need when facing behavioral health challenges.For more information about Banyan Tampa or mental health treatment services, visit banyantampa.com or call (888) 230-3122.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized provider of addiction and mental health treatment services. With facilities located across the United States, Banyan offers a full continuum of care, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual intensive outpatient services through its Telehealth program.Committed to compassionate, evidence-based care, Banyan focuses on helping individuals build a strong foundation for lasting recovery and improved mental health through personalized treatment and clinical support.

Get to Know Banyan Tampa

