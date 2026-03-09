Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,047 in the last 365 days.

Remote Power Conditioner Control Enabled by New IoT AI Hub 'NI Station V2' Launching April 1

Japan-based Nobest introduces next-generation multi-connectivity IoT device with remote ON/OFF control, multi-carrier LTE, GPS, and battery-backed resilience

KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobest Inc., a Japan-based energy technology company advancing next-generation energy management systems, announced the launch of its latest IoT device, NI Station V2, scheduled for release on April 1.

Designed as an “AI Hub that connects everything,” NI Station V2 introduces remote control capabilities for power conditioners, along with enhanced connectivity, compact design, and improved operational resilience — even during power outages.

Remote Power Conditioner Control

NI Station V2 enables operators to remotely pause (stop) or reboot power conditioners directly from the cloud or device interface.

This feature improves maintenance efficiency and operational safety by allowing:

Temporary shutdown during maintenance

Emergency stop during abnormal conditions

Remote reboot in case of malfunction

Recovery from communication errors

Faster restoration after generation stoppage

Reduced on-site visits and maintenance costs

Multi-Carrier LTE with Automatic Switching

The device supports built-in LTE connectivity across three major Japanese carriers (NTT DOCOMO, au, SoftBank), automatically switching to the strongest available signal.

This improves communication stability in remote areas such as mountainous regions, underground facilities, and industrial sites. It also serves as a resilient backup communication channel during disasters.

AI-Generated Firmware for Rapid Device Integration

NI Station V2 introduces a capability where AI automatically generates firmware for previously unsupported devices.

By writing this firmware to a dedicated station, users can enable device connectivity and cloud data upload in a one-stop workflow — eliminating the need for custom development and significantly lowering barriers to IoT adoption.

This capability positions NI Station V2 as a scalable foundation for smart maintenance solutions across solar power plants, factories, and industrial facilities.

Compact, Energy-Efficient Design

The new model achieves a 66% volume reduction compared to its predecessor (now 34% of the previous volume), measuring:

125mm (W) × 175mm (H) × 60mm (D)

Its compact form factor improves installation flexibility, power efficiency, and cost performance across diverse environments.

Battery-Free Current Sensor Remote Measurement

NI Station V2 enables remote transmission of data collected from battery-free AC current sensors.

The clamp-type sensors require no external power source or battery replacement, reducing maintenance burden while maintaining measurement reliability.

The device supports up to four AC current sensor inputs simultaneously, allowing multi-circuit monitoring with a single unit.

BLE, SD Card Logging, and GPS Integration

Additional enhancements include:

BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) support for ultra-low-power wireless communication

Integrated SD card storage for local data logging during unstable network conditions

GPS functionality for location tracking, theft prevention, and precise time synchronization

Optional Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Power-Outage Resilience

An optional lithium iron phosphate battery enables continued data measurement and communication during external power failures.

Benefits include:

Continued sensor data logging during outages

Ongoing cloud transmission via LTE (if available)

Automatic system recovery once power is restored

Reduced risk of data loss during electrical disruptions

Optional On-Site Siren for Immediate Alerts

An optional siren function allows real-time on-site alerts during abnormal events.

This enhances worker safety and helps prevent unnoticed issues, particularly in unmanned solar plants where theft, intrusion, or equipment failure may otherwise go undetected.

Key Specifications

Rated Voltage: 12V

Rated Current: 1.5A

Clamp Inputs: 4 channels

Maximum Sub-device Connections: 64 (environment dependent)

Operating Temperature: −20°C to +70°C

Protection Rating: IP66 / IP67

Strategic Expansion

Nobest Inc. is actively seeking global technology and business partners to support the international deployment of NI Station V2 and the broader Nobest IoT platform.

Organizations interested in collaboration, system integration, or joint development opportunities are encouraged to contact the company for further discussion.

Koichiro Ishii
Nobest Inc.
+818098718914
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Remote Power Conditioner Control Enabled by New IoT AI Hub 'NI Station V2' Launching April 1

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.