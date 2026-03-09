Remote Power Conditioner Control Enabled by New IoT AI Hub 'NI Station V2' Launching April 1

Japan-based Nobest introduces next-generation multi-connectivity IoT device with remote ON/OFF control, multi-carrier LTE, GPS, and battery-backed resilience

KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobest Inc., a Japan-based energy technology company advancing next-generation energy management systems, announced the launch of its latest IoT device, NI Station V2, scheduled for release on April 1.Designed as an “AI Hub that connects everything,” NI Station V2 introduces remote control capabilities for power conditioners, along with enhanced connectivity, compact design, and improved operational resilience — even during power outages.Remote Power Conditioner ControlNI Station V2 enables operators to remotely pause (stop) or reboot power conditioners directly from the cloud or device interface.This feature improves maintenance efficiency and operational safety by allowing:Temporary shutdown during maintenanceEmergency stop during abnormal conditionsRemote reboot in case of malfunctionRecovery from communication errorsFaster restoration after generation stoppageReduced on-site visits and maintenance costsMulti-Carrier LTE with Automatic SwitchingThe device supports built-in LTE connectivity across three major Japanese carriers (NTT DOCOMO, au, SoftBank), automatically switching to the strongest available signal.This improves communication stability in remote areas such as mountainous regions, underground facilities, and industrial sites. It also serves as a resilient backup communication channel during disasters.AI-Generated Firmware for Rapid Device IntegrationNI Station V2 introduces a capability where AI automatically generates firmware for previously unsupported devices.By writing this firmware to a dedicated station, users can enable device connectivity and cloud data upload in a one-stop workflow — eliminating the need for custom development and significantly lowering barriers to IoT adoption.This capability positions NI Station V2 as a scalable foundation for smart maintenance solutions across solar power plants, factories, and industrial facilities.Compact, Energy-Efficient DesignThe new model achieves a 66% volume reduction compared to its predecessor (now 34% of the previous volume), measuring:125mm (W) × 175mm (H) × 60mm (D)Its compact form factor improves installation flexibility, power efficiency, and cost performance across diverse environments.Battery-Free Current Sensor Remote MeasurementNI Station V2 enables remote transmission of data collected from battery-free AC current sensors.The clamp-type sensors require no external power source or battery replacement, reducing maintenance burden while maintaining measurement reliability.The device supports up to four AC current sensor inputs simultaneously, allowing multi-circuit monitoring with a single unit.BLE, SD Card Logging, and GPS IntegrationAdditional enhancements include:BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) support for ultra-low-power wireless communicationIntegrated SD card storage for local data logging during unstable network conditionsGPS functionality for location tracking, theft prevention, and precise time synchronizationOptional Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Power-Outage ResilienceAn optional lithium iron phosphate battery enables continued data measurement and communication during external power failures.Benefits include:Continued sensor data logging during outagesOngoing cloud transmission via LTE (if available)Automatic system recovery once power is restoredReduced risk of data loss during electrical disruptionsOptional On-Site Siren for Immediate AlertsAn optional siren function allows real-time on-site alerts during abnormal events.This enhances worker safety and helps prevent unnoticed issues, particularly in unmanned solar plants where theft, intrusion, or equipment failure may otherwise go undetected.Key SpecificationsRated Voltage: 12VRated Current: 1.5AClamp Inputs: 4 channelsMaximum Sub-device Connections: 64 (environment dependent)Operating Temperature: −20°C to +70°CProtection Rating: IP66 / IP67Strategic ExpansionNobest Inc. is actively seeking global technology and business partners to support the international deployment of NI Station V2 and the broader Nobest IoT platform.Organizations interested in collaboration, system integration, or joint development opportunities are encouraged to contact the company for further discussion.

