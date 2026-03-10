Yahweh: The Hebrew Name of God — New Book by Hegumen Abraam D. Sleman

Front cover of Yahweh: The Hebrew Name of God by Hegumen Abraam D. Sleman — available now on Amazon (ISBN: 979-8345025512)

God's personal name appears 6,823 times in Scripture. A new book explores what it means — and why it still matters today.

In an age of religious confusion, the greatest need is simple: to know the true God by the name He gave Himself — Yahweh.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released theological work, Yahweh: The Hebrew Name of God , invites readers into a deeper understanding of the divine name revealed in the Hebrew Scriptures and its profound significance for faith today.The sacred name Yahweh — represented by the four Hebrew letters יהוה (YHWH), the Tetragrammaton — is the personal name by which God revealed Himself to Moses at the burning bush, declaring, "This is My name forever" (Exodus 3:15). It appears no fewer than 6,823 times in the ancient Hebrew manuscripts of the Bible, yet it remains one of the most overlooked and least understood realities in modern religious life. This book sets out to restore what has been forgotten.About the Book:Drawing from biblical texts, historical scholarship, and theological reflection, Yahweh: The Hebrew Name of God traces the full story of the divine name — its linguistic roots in the Tetragrammaton, its theological depth, its covenantal significance, and its living connection to the name of Yahshua (Jesus), whose very name means "Yahweh saves."Organized into ten chapters, the book moves through the complete biblical witness of the divine name: the meaning and mystery of the Tetragrammaton; the profound unity between the name of the Father, Yahweh, and the name of the Son, Yahshua; the history of the divine name across Bible translations and languages; the significance and distinctiveness of the name in Scripture; Yahweh in covenantal context from Abraham to the New Covenant; Yahweh in worship and liturgy — the Shema, the Psalms, the festivals of Israel; Yahweh as revealed in His character through names such as Yahweh Sabaoth, Yahweh Shalom, and Yahweh Rapha; the majesty and holiness of the name; the seriousness of misusing it; and practical, prophetic ways to proclaim the name of Yahweh today.The governing conviction of the book is clear: to know the true God is the greatest need of humanity, and the Scriptures consistently identify Him by name. The knowledge of Yahweh is not abstract theology — it is the foundation of every covenant, every act of salvation, and every word of prophecy in the Bible. In an era of religious confusion and competing ideas about God, Yahweh: The Hebrew Name of God offers something rare: a return to the ground of Scripture itself, and to the God who said, "I AM WHO I AM."Who This Book Is For:This book speaks to pastors, theologians, and students of Scripture, as well as to any believer who has sensed that something essential has been lost in the way we speak about God — and who longs to recover it. It will also speak to Jewish readers who know the name but have been taught not to speak it, and to seekers from any background who are asking whether the God of the Bible can truly be known.About the AuthorHegumen Abraam D. Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest and theologian whose ministry spans decades of pastoral service, biblical teaching, and theological writing. His work focuses on the revelation of God in Scripture, the Hebrew foundations of the Christian faith, and the proclamation of the Gospel in its full biblical depth. He has authored numerous works exploring the name of God, the identity of Christ, and the unity of the biblical message from Genesis to Revelation.For speaking engagements or further information:Email: frsleman@ copticchurch.net Website: www.frsleman.org AvailabilityYahweh: The Hebrew Name of God is available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0b8dusvT ISBN: 979-8218924270Updated Edition | January 28, 2026

