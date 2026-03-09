Topaz Ventures Announces Successful Exit from Visitt and Expands PropTech Investment Platform

Topaz Ventures Announces Successful Exit from Visitt Following Series B Financing and Expands Focus on Seed+ and Series-A PropTech Investments

Our investment in Visitt demonstrated how powerful technology becomes when it is built alongside real estate operators solving real operational pain points.” — Marc A. Hershberg, General Partner of Topaz Ventures

FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topaz Ventures , the proptech-focused venture investment platform affiliated with Topaz Capital Group and administered through AngelList, today announced the successful exit of its investment in Visitt , the AI-driven commercial real estate property operations platform.The liquidity event follows Visitt’s recent $22 million Series B financing, which supports the company’s mission to build a unified AI interface for commercial real estate property operations—streamlining maintenance, tenant communication, and operational workflows for property teams globally.Topaz Ventures participated as an early strategic investor and industry partner, supporting the company’s growth alongside institutional venture capital firms and global investors.Topaz Ventures operates through TopazProp Ventures LP (TPV), a strategic venture investment platform focused on early-stage proptech companies transforming the real estate ecosystem. The platform provides both capital and deep domain expertise to founders building technologies across property operations, asset management, leasing, development, and real estate financial infrastructure.According to the firm, the fund focuses on Seed+, Series-A, and capital-efficient proptech startups, typically targeting early-stage companies with pre-money valuations in the $15 million to $50 million range and investing alongside leading venture firms and strategic industry partners.The platform is affiliated with Topaz Capital Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and asset management firm focused on residential communities across high-growth Florida markets.Investing in the Next Generation of Real Estate TechnologyWith the successful Visitt exit, Topaz Ventures is expanding its investment pipeline and actively seeking Seed+ and Series-A proptech companies building infrastructure for the next generation of real estate ownership and operations.The firm’s investment focus includes technologies at the intersection of:Artificial intelligence for property operationsAsset management and portfolio analytics platformsConstruction technology and development infrastructureLeasing, tenant engagement, and transaction technologyReal estate financial and capital markets infrastructurePortfolio companies benefit from Topaz’s extensive industry relationships and the ability to pilot technologies across a broad network of owners, operators, and developers.

