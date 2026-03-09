Infopro Learning Life Sciences Revenue Soars, Expands Footprint with LTEN Partnership

Infopro Learning accelerates Life Sciences growth with strong revenue gains, major enterprise client wins, & the acquisition of a leading life sciences company.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning is rapidly expanding its Life Sciences business, marked by accelerated revenue growth, enterprise-scale client wins, and the acquisition of a top-tier life sciences organization in 2025. The company is now extending that momentum through a 2026 partnership with LTEN (Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network), underscoring its expanding influence across the Life Sciences learning ecosystem.Life Sciences Growth Driven by Enterprise Expansion and Strategic AcquisitionInfopro Learning’s Life Sciences growth is spearheaded acquisition of multiple Fortune 20 clientele in the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences domain, many of which entering into multi-year agreements for a full range of enterprise learning services. These strategic wins significantly expand the company’s footprint in the sector and reinforce its ability to deliver integrated, large-scale learning solutions within complex, highly regulated environments.This performance reflects a deliberate investment strategy focused on long-term value creation rather than transactional work. Infopro Learning continues to prioritize enterprise-scale learning partnerships that support capability building, global consistency, and measurable performance outcomes for life science organizations.“Life Sciences organizations are operating in an environment where scientific innovation, regulatory shifts, and skill requirements are evolving faster than ever—now accelerated further by advances in AI and data-driven technologies. We are witnessing a decisive shift from episodic training to intelligent, AI-enabled learning ecosystems that continuously diagnose skill gaps, personalize development journeys, and generate real-time performance insights. Our continued growth in this sector reflects the confidence life sciences leaders place in scalable learning architectures that harness AI to build critical capabilities over time, strengthen compliance and quality outcomes, and directly enable measurable business performance.”2026 Partnership with LTENAs part of its ongoing investment in the life sciences ecosystem, Infopro Learning will partner with LTEN in 2026 through a combination of sponsorships, thought leadership, and event participation designed to support and engage life sciences learning and development professionals.Infopro Learning will participate as a sponsor at the LTEN Annual Conference in 2026. In addition to its conference presence, Infopro Learning will contribute to multiple LTEN learning and networking initiatives throughout the year. These include a Networking Mixer focused on expanding professional connections among life sciences L&D leaders. As part of its broader thought leadership engagement, Infopro Learning will also promote targeted learning initiatives through industry webinars and research reports, reinforcing its commitment to advancing capability development across the life sciences community.Continued Commitment to the Life Sciences IndustryInfopro Learning’s performance in the last quarter, combined with its expanded engagement with LTEN in 2026, signals a sustained and intentional commitment to the life sciences sector. The company remains focused on helping life sciences organizations design and execute learning ecosystems that drive readiness, resilience, and long-term business impact.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.com

