Asian-Owned NutriWorks® Amplifies Rising Chinese Health Trends With Rest, Flow, & Glow Reflexology Foot Patch Series

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With trust in western medicine declining, American consumers are looking abroad for health remedies, especially ones rooted in natural ingredients as well as history. Devoted to meeting this newly- intensifying demand for ‘tried and true’ solutions is NutriWorks, an Asian innovator known globally for their Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired ‘Patch-It®’ series of reflexology foot patches that have been re-launched in the United States as ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow.’

“Sharing our nation’s culture has always been a point of pride for our team, and our Rest, Flow, & Glow patches embody our overall commitment to holistic wellness, ingredient transparency, and convenience,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. “We are more than prepared to meet the needs of western consumers, all while excited to educate them on the power of TCM and precisely why its efficacy has withstood the test of time.”

Released more than 20 years ago in Hong Kong as well as successfully sold across Europe, RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are a series of simple-to-use DIY patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) and finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches gently stimulate specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that improves energy levels, restful sleep, and balances the body’s ‘Qi’ (also known as vital energy):

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

According to an article published last week by The Guardian, Gen Z is reportedly flocking to Chinese wellness trends, with online influencers promoting TCM’s ability to tackle physical, emotional, and spiritual woes while spotlighting the importance of keeping the body’s ‘Qi’ from becoming stagnant. Nicknamed ‘Chinamaxxing,’ the trend highlights American consumers' growing appreciation for Asian culture, ranging from beauty products, to health expertise, and even to recipes.

Additionally, as reported by McKinsey & Company, Gen Z and millennials are dominating health industry trends, with nearly 30% prioritizing wellness compared to previous generations. The growing interest is linked to exposure of educational health content on social media, with these consumers also noted to prioritize quality and delivered value over price.

Wong added, “Having the opportunity to provide holistic support globally is an honor, and we are grateful for the support we have received since our U.S. debut. Our Rest, Flow, & Glow patches truly showcase the power of natural ingredients and non-invasive treatments like reflexology, and we will continue utilizing our platform to educate open-minded health-conscious consumers.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.