Infopro Learning Recognized as a 2026 Training Industry Sales Training and Enablement Watch List Company

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been named to the 2026 Training Industry Sales Training and Enablement Watch List, a recognition that distinguishes emerging and impactful leaders in the corporate sales training sector.Training Industry, the most trusted research and information source for corporate learning leaders, evaluates companies based on the scope and quality of their sales training offerings, market presence and visibility, innovation and measurable impact, strength of client relationships, and business performance. The Watch List specifically recognizes organizations that demonstrate strong capabilities and meaningful results in sales enablement.This recognition reflects Infopro Learning’s focused approach to strengthening sales performance through practical, business-aligned learning strategies. The company partners with global organizations to equip sales teams with the skills, tools and confidence required to engage modern buyers, navigate complex sales cycles and deliver sustained revenue growth.Infopro Learning’s sales enablement solutions are built around measurable outcomes. From onboarding and product training to consultative selling and leadership capability development, programs are designed to translate learning into on-the-job performance. The company integrates strategy, content, technology and reinforcement to ensure sales teams are prepared not only to meet targets, but to build long-term customer value.“We are honored to be recognized by Training Industry as a 2026 Sales Training and Enablement Watch List Company,” said Dan Rust, Vice President – Leadership & OD Practice, Infopro Learning. “This recognition reflects the strength of our client partnerships and our disciplined focus on building sales capability that translates directly into performance. As sales environments grow more complex, organizations need enablement strategies that are practical, measurable and aligned with business priorities. We remain committed to helping our clients equip their teams for sustained success.”“The organizations recognized on our Sales Training and Enablement Watch List are delivering meaningful impact through innovative learning approaches and customized sales development solutions,” said Danielle Draewell, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc. “By bringing new perspectives and leveraging technology, personalization and deep industry expertise, these providers are strengthening sales performance and driving successful learning outcomes.”As organizations continue to reassess how they enable sales talent, Infopro Learning remains focused on helping clients close capability gaps, accelerate time to productivity and sustain performance through structured reinforcement and measurable outcomes.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services Leadership Development , Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.Website: www.infoprolearning.com Media Contact: info@infoprolearning.comAbout Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

