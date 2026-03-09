Studio Seventeen Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Tattoo Shop in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Studio Seventeen as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Tattoo Shop in Holland, Michigan. This distinction celebrates Studio Seventeen's commitment to exceptional customer service and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Studio Seventeen is a trusted tattoo studio in Holland, Michigan, recognized for delivering high-standard body art and piercing services backed by a skilled and professional team. Known for being the first and only studio in Holland to meet or exceed the rigorous standards set by the Association of Professional Piercers (APP), Studio Seventeen prioritizes safety at every level. With an active APP member on staff and two state-of-the-art Statim autoclaves, the studio upholds the highest sterilization standards available today. From fully disposable tattoo procedures to meticulous piercing protocols, clients can expect a clean, bold, and professional experience in one of the safest studios in West Michigan.Studio Seventeen offers a wide range of creative services, from simple name tattoos to full sleeve projects and everything in between. Piercings are expertly performed by Steve O., Jessi, and Nate, who provides services including earlobe, eyebrow, bridge, industrial, forward helix, lip, helix, daith, conch, navel, nostril, septum, tragus, tongue, and other piercings. The studio’s talented tattoo artists each bring their own specialty and passion to the craft. Dakota is known for vibrant color work and expressive black and gray designs, often focusing on florals, creatures, and abstract concepts. Lucas Odom enjoys tackling both large-scale pieces and intricate detail work. Joel Berryhill, a seasoned artist with around a decade of experience, specializes in black and gray realism while occasionally incorporating color into his work. Emily is known for her love of realism and anime style tattoos. Together, the team is committed to delivering exceptional artistry in a clean, safe, and comfortable environment where creativity thrives.Proudly serving Holland and the surrounding communities, Studio Seventeen emphasizes community connection, reliability, and service experiences that exceed expectations. With outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple independent platforms, Studio Seventeen distinguished itself as a clear industry leader this year.During the selection process, Studio Seventeen stood apart for its consistent work, communication, and integrity. Studio Seventeen has earned widespread praise from satisfied clients.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Studio Seventeen clients:“Studio Seventeen is hands down the most solid tattoo and piercing shop in Michigan. I got the privilege to get pierced and tatted by the owner Steve and Lucas on my birthday and it could not have gone better. They were very professional and communicated excellent! It was awesome to be around people that care about their customers, truly shown to be happy to be there and love what they do. This Shop is my safe place and I definitely see myself coming back!”“Had a great experience for my first tattoo! Lucas was very accommodating, fine tune to detail, and pleasant. Reasonable rate. I absolutely love my tattoo and look forward to coming back for touch-ups and other tattoos!”“The best place for Tattoos and Piercing! Steve and Joel are my go took. Professional and very clean!”“I got a tattoo with DirtyChai Tattoos. She was amazing, I felt completely comfortable, and it was very clean. Totally awesome experience!”"I come here for all my tattoos and piercings. They’re always clean and professional, I’ve gotten 6 piercings here and every one has turned out great. I got my first tattoo here from Joel and I love it so much. Very friendly staff."The Studio Seventeen team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client.For more information about Studio Seventeen, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

