EVERGRACE HOME’S RIDGELINE FLUFFY BUBBLE FAUX FUR THROW SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 BEDDING AWARD WINNER

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evergrace Home announced today that its Ridgeline Fluffy Bubble Faux Fur Throw has been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award winner. The full list of winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2026."We're so excited that our Ridgeline Fluffy Bubble Faux Fur Throw has been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award winner. This recognition reflects everything we poured into it: comfort, quality, beauty and soul," said Grace Grant, co-founder of Evergrace Home.The Ridgeline Fluffy Bubble Faux Fur Throw is the embodiment of quiet luxury, designed with a chic sculpted bubble texture that adds depth and dimension to any space. Crafted with ultra-plush 870 GSM faux fur and a silky velvet reverse, it delivers irresistible softness and timeless elegance. Available in multiple sizes, including an oversized 80”x90” option, and an expanded palette of 21 sophisticated hues, the Ridgeline has become a top 100 Amazon favorite and viral social media sensation. Elevated with a refined 1” binding, it offers a cozy, weighted feel that transforms everyday lounging into a luxurious experience. The throw is also certified OEKO-TEXStandard 100, ensuring it is free from harmful substances and responsibly produced, in keeping with Evergrace’s commitment to sustainability across its entire collection.What Makes the Ridgeline Award-Worthy• Quality: Crafted with 870 GSM ultra-plush faux fur and a silky velvet reverse, featuring elevated 1” binding and meticulous stitching for long-lasting durability.• Style: The sculpted “bubble” texture creates a chic, dimensional look that doubles as a statement décor piece, instantly elevating any room.• Innovation: A unique ridgeline sculpting technique and oversized 80”x90” expansion offer fresh updates beyond standard faux fur throws.• Value: A top 100 Amazon bestseller and viral social media favorite, delivering luxury quality at an attainable price point ($59.99–$74.99).• Sustainability: Certified OEKO-TEXStandard 100, ensuring it is safe from harmful substances and responsibly produced.• Convenience: Machine washable and easy-care while maintaining softness, vibrant hues, and• Where to Purchase: Amazon.com and evergracehome.com About Evergrace HomeEvergrace Home is a mother-daughter-owned brand founded by Grace Grant and her mother Ping, built on a single idea: to elevate everyday moments with impeccable quality, positive environmental impact and professional design. The brand offers bedding in oh-so soft TENCEL™, organic cotton, Luxe DreamVelvet™ and faux fur - all with a climate neutral production impact. Their duvet covers, quilt sets, sheets, throw blankets and décor pillows make it easy to complete a layered look in the bedroom and bring pure indulgence around the house. All Evergrace products are OEKO-TEXcertified and responsibly sourced. Evergrace has risen as one of Amazon’s top-trending bestsellers and is also available at evergracehome.com. Follow @evergraceliving on social media.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Evergrace Home and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

