Clean Energy Procurement Expanding In The Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market 2026

Expected to grow to $59.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Renewable Power Purchase Agreement market to surpass $60 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Renewable Energy Investment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $523 billion by 2030, with Renewable Power Purchase Agreement to represent around 11.4% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,393 billion by 2030, the Renewable Power Purchase Agreement market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the renewable power purchase agreement market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to accelerating corporate decarbonization commitments across large enterprises, expanding utility-scale solar and wind capacity additions, supportive federal and state-level clean energy policies and tax incentives, increasing participation of technology and data center operators in long-term renewable energy procurement, and the growing adoption of virtual and sleeved PPAs to hedge electricity price volatility across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the renewable power purchase agreement market in 2030, valued at $15 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to high corporate participation in long-term renewable procurement agreements, strong activity in virtual and financial PPAs, expanding demand from energy-intensive industries and hyperscale data center operators, favorable state-level renewable portfolio standards, and increasing use of PPAs as a strategic tool for electricity price risk management and long-term cost predictability across commercial and industrial sectors.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market In 2030?

The renewable power purchase agreement market is segmented by type into solar power purchase agreements, wind power purchase agreements, hydropower purchase agreements, biomass power purchase agreements, and other types. The solar power purchase agreements market will be the largest segment of the renewable power purchase agreement market segmented by type, accounting for 45% or $27 billion of the total in 2030. The solar power purchase agreements market will be supported by declining solar photovoltaic installation costs, shorter project development timelines compared to other renewable sources, strong corporate demand for scalable and geographically flexible renewable procurement, increasing availability of utility-scale solar projects across high-irradiation regions, favorable net-metering and tax credit structures, and the growing preference for long-term fixed-price solar contracts to hedge against electricity price volatility and support corporate decarbonization goals.

The renewable power purchase agreement market is segmented by contract duration into short-term power purchase agreement (PPA), medium-term power purchase agreement (PPA), and long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The renewable power purchase agreement market is segmented by pricing models into fixed-price, index-based, hybrid-price, and other pricing models.

The renewable power purchase agreement market is segmented by application into renewable energy integration, off-site power procurement, peak load management, energy cost savings, and other applications.

The renewable power purchase agreement market is segmented by end-user into commercial, industrial, utilities, government, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the renewable power purchase agreement market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global renewable power purchase agreement market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape corporate energy procurement strategies, long-term power pricing frameworks, renewable project financing models, and decarbonization pathways across global commercial, industrial, and utility ecosystems.

Surge In Corporate Sustainability Goals And Decarbonization Commitments - The accelerating focus on corporate sustainability targets and decarbonization initiatives is expected to serve as a major growth driver for the renewable power purchase agreement market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly seeking to lower carbon emissions and achieve ESG objectives by procuring clean electricity through PPAs. These contracts offer long-term pricing certainty while enabling the development of renewable energy projects, supporting broader climate action strategies. As a result, the surge in corporate sustainability goals and decarbonization commitments is anticipated to contribute approximately 3% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Renewable Energy - The rising demand for renewable energy is expected to emerge as a significant factor propelling the expansion of the renewable power purchase agreement market by 2030. Governments, enterprises, and consumers are transitioning away from fossil fuels in efforts to curb emissions and address climate change. As renewable sources such as solar and wind become increasingly cost-competitive, they are gaining preference for long-term energy procurement contracts. This shift is driving wider adoption of PPAs as a dependable mechanism to secure clean power. Consequently, the growing demand for renewable energy is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Regulatory Support And Government Incentives - Expanding regulatory backing and government incentive programs are expected to act as key catalysts for the renewable power purchase agreement market by 2030. Numerous countries are implementing supportive policies, tax credits, and subsidy schemes to accelerate clean energy adoption and reduce carbon emissions. These initiatives improve the financial attractiveness of renewable projects, encouraging both developers and corporate buyers to enter into PPAs. Regulatory certainty also enhances investor confidence, further stimulating market expansion. Therefore, increasing regulatory support and government incentives are projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Renewable Power Purchase Agreement Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solar power purchase agreements market, the wind power purchase agreements market, the hydropower purchase agreements market, the biomass power purchase agreements market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $24 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating corporate decarbonization strategies, expanding utility-scale renewable capacity additions, increasing adoption of long-term fixed-price energy contracts for cost stability, and supportive policy frameworks promoting clean energy procurement. This growth reflects the rising emphasis on sustainable energy sourcing, long-term electricity price risk management, enhanced ESG performance reporting, and the transition toward low-carbon power systems, fuelling transformative expansion within the broader renewable energy and corporate power procurement ecosystem.

The solar power purchase agreements market is projected to grow by $11 billion, wind power purchase agreements market by $9 billion, the hydropower purchase agreements market by $2 billion, the biomass power purchase agreements market by $1 billion, and the other types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The Business Research Company is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research.

