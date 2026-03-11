Deaf Founder Launches Stone AI to Help Businesses Automate Operations with AI Teams

Stone Leiker, Founder and AI Systems Architect at Stone AI Stone AI is an artificial intelligence automation company that develops custom AI teams designed to support real business operations.

Stone AI builds custom AI teams that manage sales , customer support, and internal workflows, helping businesses scale operations without increasing payroll.

AI should support teams, not replace them, Our goal is to remove repetitive operational work so people can focus on the creative and strategic aspects of running and growing a business.” — Stone Leiker, Founder and AI Systems Architect at Stone AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone AI , an artificial intelligence automation company founded by entrepreneur Stone Leiker , has announced the launch of its custom AI team solutions designed to help businesses automate key operational tasks such as sales conversations, customer support, and internal workflow coordination.The company’s technology integrates artificial intelligence systems directly into business operations to assist with tasks including lead qualification, responding to customer inquiries, and managing communication between departments. By automating routine and repetitive operational work, the system allows organizations to maintain faster response times while enabling human teams to focus on strategic decision-making and growth initiatives.According to Leiker, the intention behind the platform is to enhance operational efficiency while supporting existing teams rather than replacing them.Operational complexity has become a growing challenge for many organizations as customer expectations for responsiveness increase. Businesses often face expanding workloads across sales communication, customer service inquiries, scheduling coordination, and administrative tasks as they scale. Traditionally, managing these processes requires additional staffing and increased operational costs.Stone AI’s approach focuses on building customized AI systems that operate continuously, providing real-time responses to customers and coordinating internal workflows across departments. These AI-driven systems are designed to help organizations manage increasing workloads while maintaining service quality and operational consistency.Stone AI was founded by Stone Leiker, a Deaf entrepreneur and AI systems architect who focuses on helping companies modernize operations through practical artificial intelligence applications. After working in analytics and machine learning environments, Leiker identified operational bottlenecks that frequently slow down growing organizations, including delayed response times and increasing administrative complexity.The company was established to address those challenges by developing AI-driven systems capable of integrating directly into existing business processes, enabling companies to operate more efficiently while improving communication and workflow coordination.About Stone AI:Stone AI is an artificial intelligence automation company that develops custom AI teams designed to support real business operations. The company’s systems assist with sales conversations, customer support interactions, lead qualification, and internal workflow management. By integrating artificial intelligence into everyday operational processes, Stone AI helps organizations improve response speed, reduce operational friction, and scale their operations more efficiently while maintaining productivity and service quality.

