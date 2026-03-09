Rezervology and Titl Launch RezeLink AI Title Search and Pre-Exam Automation

Titl and Rezervology partner to release the next generation of AI title solutions

New AI solution automates title search, abstracting, and pre-examination, delivering structured data directly into TPS systems like SoftPro.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezervology and Titl Launch RezeLink: AI Title Abstract & Pre-Exam Solution for the Title IndustryEarly access open; general availability slated for May 1, 2026Rezervology and Titl are excited to announce the launch of RezeLink, a next generation AI solution designed to streamline and accelerate title search workflows. The platform debuts first for SoftPro users, with additional title production system (TPS) integrations planned for upcoming releases.RezeLink introduces capabilities previously unavailable in title search automation, bringing together AI powered data consumption, parsing, pre examination, and hyperlinking in a single automated workflow. Demos and early access reservations are now open for SoftPro and Rezervology clients.RezeLink Feature Highlights• AI-powered search data & pre exam — Instantly processes and structures raw search data with high accuracy.• Automated SoftPro integration — Delivers clean, formatted data directly into SoftPro—no manual steps before QC.• Smart document splitting & hyperlinking — Produces fully indexed, hyperlinked documents through a secure hosted interface.• Speed & savings — Cuts production timelines from hours or days to minutes while reducing manual labor and error potential.• Target accuracy — Early testing indicates accuracy exceeding 95% on qualified datasets.Built Through Strategic Joint VentureRezeLink is a joint venture between Rezervology and Titl, engineered to interpret and deliver raw search data directly into a client’s TPS of choice—eliminating manual steps before QC and reducing downstream rekeying, delays, and inconsistencies.This collaboration merges Rezervology’s autonomous title production capabilities with Titl’s experience in big data, Web3 architectures, and advanced AI development. The system is further reinforced by industry seasoned title attorneys, long standing title plant experts, and TPS engineers who contributed to the model’s design.Rezervology clients will now be able to target automation of a virtually “pre examined” search product without the cost or delays of traditional manual workflows. Early internal testing indicates >95% accuracy, significant reduction in human error, and dramatic time savings that reduce production timelines from hours—or days—to minutes.The platform also includes intelligent document splitting, automated hyperlinking, and a hosted interface delivered via Rezervology’s RezeHub middleware, enabling a client’s end user to access search data directly from the issued commitment with a single click.About RezervologyRezervology continues to deliver a steady stream of software solutions, each carefully crafted to empower agents and minimize the disruptions commonly caused by new technologies. Demonstrating their commitment to advancement, RezeLink represents the company's second major product launch in 2026—an impressive achievement considering the first quarter of the year is still underway. The anticipation for Rezervology's forthcoming announcements is growing, as the company maintains this remarkable pace of innovation.About TitlTitl is a data technology company modernizing the title industry through AI and blockchain innovation. By automating title search, abstract and enabling real-time property monitoring. Titl helps underwriters, lenders, brokers, and government agencies close deals faster, with greater accuracy and less risk. Headquartered in Downtown Miami, Titl is building a unified digital land registry that consolidates fragmented property records into a single, authoritative source of truth — bringing transparency, efficiency, and security to property ownership across the United States.

