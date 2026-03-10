Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market 2026 Strengthening Cost-Efficient Manufacturing

The Business Research Company’s Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Injection Molded Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injection Molded Automotive Parts market to surpass $119 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Automotive Manufacturing Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $347 billion by 2030, with Injection Molded Automotive Parts to represent around 34% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Injection Molded Automotive Parts market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the injection molded automotive parts market in 2030, valued at $48 billion. The market is expected to grow from $34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising passenger vehicle production and domestic vehicle demand, strong presence of tier-1 and tier-2 component suppliers with integrated molding capabilities, cost-efficient labor and raw material availability supporting large-scale production, increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles requiring lightweight plastic components, government incentives promoting domestic automotive and EV manufacturing, and growing investments in advanced injection molding technologies and automated production facilities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the injection molded automotive parts market in 2030, valued at $29 billion. The market is expected to grow from $21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong presence of major automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, rising electric vehicle (EV) production and lightweighting initiatives, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles, and continued investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and sustainable polymer materials across domestic production facilities.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The injection molded automotive Parts market is segmented by raw material into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, polystyrene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and other raw materials. The polypropylene market will be the largest segment of the injection molded automotive parts market segmented by product type, accounting for 38% or $45 billion of the total in 2030. The polypropylene market will be supported by the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, its cost-effectiveness and ease of processing for high-volume automotive production, strong chemical resistance and impact strength suitable for interior and exterior components, and increasing adoption in electric vehicle applications to reduce overall vehicle weight and enhance energy efficiency.

The injection molded automotive parts market is segmented by part type into dashboard panels, bumpers, door trims, center consoles, and engine covers.

The injection molded automotive parts market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

The injection molded automotive parts market is segmented by application into exterior components, interior components, and other applications.

The injection molded automotive parts market is segmented by end user into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket suppliers, tier-1 suppliers, and tier-2 suppliers.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the injection molded automotive parts market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global injection molded automotive parts market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape lightweight vehicle engineering strategies, electric vehicle component architectures, advanced polymer innovation, high-volume precision manufacturing processes, and sustainable material adoption across global automotive production ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For Lightweight Automobiles - The growing demand for lightweight automobiles is expected to become a key growth driver for the injection molded automotive parts market by 2030. Automakers are increasingly adopting injection molded components to reduce vehicle weight while maintaining structural strength and durability. Lighter vehicles enhance fuel efficiency and help lower emissions, supporting regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. Injection molded plastics and polymers enable complex geometries and design versatility, making them suitable substitutes for heavier metal parts. Their capability for high-volume, cost-efficient production further supports rising market demand. As a result, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Electric And Hybrid Vehicles - The rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to emerge as a major factor driving expansion of the injection molded automotive parts market by 2030. Electrified vehicles emphasize lightweight construction to enhance battery efficiency and driving range, encouraging greater use of injection molded plastics. These materials provide durability while reducing overall vehicle mass, making them ideal for interior panels, exterior parts, and structural applications. Their flexibility in forming complex and multifunctional components also helps streamline assembly processes. Additionally, scalable production with consistent quality supports the rapid expansion of the EV segment. Consequently, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growing In Prevalence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases - The rising development in the automotive component industry is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the injection molded automotive parts market by 2030. As manufacturers prioritize advanced, lightweight, and high-performance vehicle components, demand for precision-molded plastic parts continues to increase. Innovations in polymer materials and molding technologies enable intricate designs and improved functional performance aligned with modern vehicle requirements. The expansion of electric and hybrid vehicle production further strengthens the need for cost-effective and lightweight solutions. Therefore, continued advancement in the automotive component industry is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Injection Molded Automotive Parts Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market, the polypropylene market, the polystyrene market, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market, and the other raw materials market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $32 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for lightweight vehicle components, increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission reduction, advancements in high-performance engineering polymers, and continuous innovation in precision injection molding technologies. This momentum reflects the automotive sector’s accelerating focus on weight optimization, cost efficiency, enhanced durability, design flexibility, and sustainability compliance. As manufacturers expand the use of recyclable and high-strength thermoplastics in both interior and exterior applications, the injection molded automotive parts market is expected to witness transformative growth across global vehicle production platforms.

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) equipment market is projected to grow by $6 billion, polypropylene market by $12 billion, the polystyrene market by $2 billion, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market by $9 billion, and the other raw materials market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

