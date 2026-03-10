Blockchain Financing Expanding The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market 2026 Toward $7.96 Billion By 2030

Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Global Market Report 2026_Segments Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Global Market Report 2026_Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tokenized Equipment-Leasing market to surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Assets Tokenization market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $7,796 billion by 2030, with Tokenized Equipment-Leasing to represent around 0.1% of the parent market. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $51,116 billion by 2030, the Tokenized Equipment-Leasing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the tokenized equipment-leasing market in 2030, valued at $3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid adoption of blockchain and fintech innovations, high institutional and enterprise demand for asset-backed digital investments, presence of a mature leasing and equipment financing ecosystem, strong venture capital and private equity funding environment, favorable regulatory advancements supporting digital assets, and tokenization frameworks across the USA.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the tokenized equipment-leasing market in 2030, valued at $2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising adoption of tokenization across industrial, healthcare, and construction equipment sectors, increasing demand for flexible and usage-based financing models among SMEs, growing deployment of smart contracts for automated lease execution and settlements, expanding participation of US-based fintech platforms in asset tokenization, strong integration of AI-driven asset valuation and risk analytics across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In 2030?

The tokenized equipment-leasing market is segmented by token type into utility tokens, security tokens, asset-backed tokens, and other token types. The utility tokens market will be the largest segment of the tokenized equipment-leasing market segmented by product type, accounting for 40% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The utility tokens market will be supported by the rising adoption of blockchain-enabled leasing platforms, increasing demand for platform functionality and ecosystem participation, growing preference for cost-efficient and automated transaction models, rapid expansion of decentralized equipment-leasing marketplaces, improved liquidity and accessibility for small and medium enterprises, deeper integration of smart contracts for automated lease management, and accelerating digital asset adoption across emerging economies.

The tokenized equipment-leasing market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud.

The tokenized equipment-leasing market is segmented by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The tokenized equipment-leasing market is segmented by end user into construction, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, information technology and telecom, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the tokenized equipment-leasing market leading up to 2030 is 24%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global tokenized equipment-leasing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to significantly reshape asset financing models, digital infrastructure standards, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global financial and industrial ecosystems.

Growing Adoption Of Blockchain Technology In Finance - The increasing adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector is expected to become a key growth driver for the tokenized equipment-leasing market by 2030. Wider implementation of blockchain enhances transparency, strengthens transaction security, and improves operational efficiency. Smart contracts automate lease agreements, minimize manual documentation, and reduce administrative costs. This technological framework fosters greater trust among stakeholders, making tokenized leasing more dependable and appealing. As a result, growing adoption of blockchain technology in finance is anticipated to contribute approximately 3% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Institutional Demand For Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization- The rising institutional interest in real-world asset tokenization is expected to emerge as a major factor driving expansion of the tokenized equipment-leasing market by 2030. Institutional investors are drawn to tokenization due to improved liquidity, streamlined asset management, and the ability to enable fractional ownership structures. These advantages allow broader portfolio diversification and provide access to traditionally illiquid equipment assets. Consequently, increasing institutional demand for RWA tokenization is projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Fractional Ownership- The growing demand for fractional ownership is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the tokenized equipment-leasing market by 2030. Businesses are increasingly seeking flexible and cost-efficient methods to utilize high-value equipment. Fractional ownership models allow multiple participants to share acquisition costs and usage rights, reducing upfront capital expenditure while enhancing asset utilization. This approach expands accessibility, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Therefore, increasing demand for fractional ownership is projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the utility tokens market, the security tokens market, the asset-backed tokens market, and the other token types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid enterprise adoption of asset tokenization, increasing demand for fractional ownership and secondary market liquidity, growing use of smart contracts for automated leasing and settlements, rising institutional participation in digital asset platforms, and expanding integration of IoT-enabled real-time asset monitoring. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward transparent, data-driven and capital-efficient leasing models, enhanced investor accessibility to diversified equipment assets, and the evolution of secure digital financial ecosystems, fuelling transformative growth across the broader tokenized asset and alternative financing landscape.

The utility tokens market is projected to grow by $2 billion, security tokens market by $1 billion, the asset-backed tokens market by $1 billion, and the other token types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

