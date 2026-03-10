$23.85 Billion Expansion In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market 2026

plant biotechnology equipment industry plant biotechnology equipment market growth plant biotechnology equipment market size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Plant Biotechnology Equipment market to surpass $24 billion in 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Plant Biotechnology Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the plant biotechnology equipment market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising government investments in agricultural biotechnology and food security programs, expanding crop improvement and genetic engineering initiatives, rapid adoption of advanced genomics and phenotyping technologies, growing demand for high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties, and increasing collaboration between research institutes and agribusiness companies across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the plant biotechnology equipment market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing commercialization of genetically edited crops, expansion of domestic seed technology companies, rising private sector investment in precision breeding platforms, growing export-oriented agri-biotech production capabilities, and supportive regulatory reforms accelerating approval timelines for new plant varieties across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market In 2030?

The plant biotechnology equipment market is segmented by equipment type into bioreactors, fermenters, incubators, centrifuges, and chromatography systems. The bioreactors market will be the largest segment of the plant biotechnology equipment market, segmented by equipment type, accounting for 29% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The bioreactors market will be supported by the increasing demand for large-scale plant cell culture and tissue culture production, rising investments in genetically modified and gene-edited crop development, expanding alternative protein and plant-based ingredient manufacturing, advancements in controlled environment bioprocessing technologies, growing adoption of automated and scalable cultivation systems, and stronger regulatory emphasis on quality control and reproducible bioprocess outcomes.

The plant biotechnology equipment market is segmented by technology into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats tools, next generation sequencing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

The plant biotechnology equipment market is segmented by application into genetic engineering, plant tissue culture, molecular farming, biopesticides, and biofertilizers.

The plant biotechnology equipment market is segmented by end user into agriculture, research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and food and beverage industry.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plant biotechnology equipment market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plant biotechnology equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen sustainable agricultural practices, enhance crop productivity and resilience, support organic farming expansion, and address rising global food security demands.

Surge In Organic Crops Driving Growth Due To Rising Health Awareness - The surge in organic crops driving growth due to rising health awareness is expected to become a key growth driver for the plant biotechnology equipment market by 2030. Increasing demand for organic produce is encouraging farmers and agricultural researchers to adopt advanced biotechnological tools to enhance crop productivity, improve resistance to pests and diseases, and maintain soil health without relying on synthetic inputs. Plant biotechnology equipment supports tissue culture, molecular breeding, and genetic analysis techniques that help develop high-quality, resilient crop varieties suitable for organic farming systems. As a result, a surge in organic crops driving growth due to rising health awareness is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Global Population And Increasing Food Demand - The rising global population and increasing food demand is expected to emerge as major factors driving the expansion of the plant biotechnology equipment market by 2030. The expanding global population is intensifying pressure on agricultural systems to increase food production despite constraints in arable land and natural resources. This escalating demand is accelerating the adoption of plant biotechnology equipment, which facilitates advanced applications such as genetic modification, tissue culture, and molecular diagnostics to enhance crop productivity and durability. These technologies enable the development of high-yielding, disease-resistant, drought-tolerant, and nutritionally enriched crop varieties, helping to address global food security concerns. By improving operational efficiency and minimizing reliance on conventional farming practices, plant biotechnology solutions contribute to more sustainable and resilient agricultural systems. Consequently, the rising global population & increasing food demand is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Agriculture Practices - The growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the plant biotechnology equipment market by 2030. The increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices is fueling demand for plant biotechnology equipment, as it supports the adoption of innovative tools that enable environmentally responsible farming. These technologies facilitate the development of high-yield crops with enhanced resistance to pests and diseases, while reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Biotechnology equipment also enables the creation of stress-resilient plant varieties capable of growing in harsh environmental conditions, promoting more efficient use of land and water resources. This advancement aligns with global initiatives aimed at lowering environmental impact while safeguarding long-term food security. Therefore, the growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the bioreactors market, the fermenters market, the incubators market, the centrifuges market, and the chromatography systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in crop genetic engineering and molecular breeding programs, advancements in automated plant tissue culture and controlled-environment technologies, rising demand for high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties, expanding alternative protein and plant-based bioprocessing applications, and stricter regulatory standards emphasizing biosafety, traceability, and reproducibility in agricultural biotechnology research. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving agricultural productivity, enhancing bioprocess efficiency, and supporting sustainable food systems innovation, fuelling transformative growth within the broader plant science and agricultural biotechnology industry.

The bioreactors market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the fermenters market by $2 billion, the incubators market by $1 billion, the centrifuges market by $1 billion, and the chromatography systems market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

