Intelligent Automation Conference North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as Demand for Automation & Workflows Accelerates

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Automation Conference North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as Demand for Automation & AI‑Driven Workflows AcceleratesThe event will bring together enterprise leaders, automation engineers, business strategists, and technology providers to examine how intelligent automation, AI, and digital workflows are transforming business operations and enterprise productivity.The Intelligent Automation Conference North America will take place on May 18–19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, bringing together automation professionals, IT leaders, solution architects, and process specialists for two days of in‑depth discussion and industry collaboration.As organisations increasingly adopt intelligent automation, cognitive technologies, RPA, and AI‑enabled workflows to drive operational efficiency and strategic growth, the event will provide a platform for exploring the technologies, implementation strategies, and case studies shaping modern business transformation.Supporting the Next Generation of Intelligent AutomationThe 2026 programme examines how organisations are deploying automation solutions to scale productivity, streamline processes, and harness data‑driven insights across functions such as finance, HR, supply chain, and customer service.Attendees will explore topics including:• Building scalable AI and machine learning pipelines• Designing cloud-native and hybrid data architectures• Ensuring data governance, security, and compliance• Integrating ethical AI and responsible data practices• Leveraging analytics to drive business performance and innovationCommenting on the agenda, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, said:"This year’s Intelligent Automation programme connects automation pioneers and enterprise practitioners to explore real‑world use cases, operational strategies, and the future of AI‑driven productivity. We’ve curated a lineup that reflects the nuances of automation implementation at scale."Day One: Productivity and Efficiency with Human‑IA CollaborationDay One focuses on how organisations can maximise productivity and business value by combining human talent with intelligent automation technologies.Sessions will explore measuring ROI for automation projects, agentic automation systems, and hyperautomation strategies that streamline workflows and unlock operational performance.Featured sessions include panels on real‑world ROI measurement, technical deep dives into autonomous systems, and practical talks on intelligent document processing and designing agentic AI for enterprise use.Day Two: Physical AI – Robotics & Autonomous SystemsDay Two shifts to the emerging domain of Physical AI, where intelligent systems move beyond software to act in the real world.Discussions will cover robotics, autonomous systems, fleet orchestration, and vision AI, highlighting how AI‑powered machines are being deployed in manufacturing, logistics, and other dynamic environments.Key agenda topics include coordination at fleet scale, embodied intelligence stacks, and the strategic opportunities ahead as AI transitions from digital insights to real‑world action and automation at scale.Industry Leaders on StageThe conference programme features speakers from leading global organisations driving innovation in automation and AI‑enabled operations, including:• Dr Agness Mnena, Global Head of Marketing Operations, Ford Motor Company• Dianna Wilusz, VP of People Experience and Operations, SoftBank Robotics• Avinash Vaidya, VP Information Technology, Franklin Templeton• Bhushan Shitole, Head of Engineering, Indeed• Mohit Goenka, Director of Engineering, Yahoo• Kumaresan Manickavelu, Group Product Manager, eBay• Rafael Muniz, AI & Digital Intelligence Manager LATAM, Bayer• Jamie Palmer, Co‑Founder and CTO, IcarusThese sessions will share insights from leadership, engineering, strategy, and automation operations across multiple sectors of enterprise technology, offering practical takeaways for implementation and transformation.Technology Providers and Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature companies developing automation and analytics technologies.Participating organizations include IBM, Bot City, Xebia, SAP, Deloitte, Quality Professionals, HP and Narada AI.Alongside the conference programme, the exhibition floor will feature companies showcasing cutting‑edge automation platforms, AI‑enhanced solutions, analytics tools, and workflow management technologies.Attendees will have opportunities to demo products, meet solution experts, and explore innovations that accelerate automation strategies.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event introduces expanded networking formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Programme will offer peer‑to‑peer discussions focused on automation adoption, AI integration, and operational frameworks, while the Learning Hub will host expert‑led workshops and masterclasses on implementation best practices.A Gathering Point for the Intelligent Automation CommunityThrough real‑world case studies, panel discussions, and practical presentations, the Intelligent Automation Conference North America brings together professionals involved in automation strategy, digital transformation, and AI‑enabled workflow design.The event connects enterprise leaders, solution innovators, and technology practitioners within a single forum dedicated to the future of intelligent automation.To explore the agenda, speaker lineup, or register for a pass, visit:________________________________________About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

