AI & Big Data Expo North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as Demand for AI and Data-Driven Solutions Accelerates

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI & Big Data Expo North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as Demand for AI and Data-Driven Solutions AcceleratesThe event will bring together enterprise AI leaders, data scientists, technology innovators, and solution providers to explore how organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to transform operations and decision-making.AI & Big Data Expo North America will take place on May 18–19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, data engineers, machine learning specialists, and AI innovators for two days of technical sessions, workshops, and industry collaboration.As demand grows for AI adoption, scalable data architectures, and real-time analytics, the event provides a platform to explore technologies, operational strategies, and best practices shaping modern AI and data-driven enterprises across North America.Supporting the Next Generation of AI and Data-Driven InnovationThe 2026 program examines how organizations are deploying large-scale AI systems, advanced analytics platforms, cloud-based data solutions, and responsible AI frameworks.The program brings together technical expertise and commercial perspectives from organizations implementing AI and big data strategies across industries.Attendees will explore topics including:• Building scalable AI and machine learning pipelines• Designing cloud-native and hybrid data architectures• Ensuring data governance, security, and compliance• Integrating ethical AI and responsible data practices• Leveraging analytics to drive business performance and innovationCommenting on the agenda, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, said:"This year’s program focuses on the infrastructure challenges emerging as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise and cloud environments. We’ve brought together experts from across hyperscale, enterprise, and infrastructure providers to examine how data centers are adapting to support high-density compute, energy efficiency, and long-term operational resilience."Day One: AI Investment, Data Innovation, and Analytics InfrastructureDay One focuses on the relationship between investment, technical innovation, and building data-driven capabilities.Sessions will examine capital investment in AI and data platforms, growth of enterprise analytics across North America, and integration of cloud, edge, and real-time data strategies to support AI-driven decision-making.Day Two: Machine Learning, AI Applications, and Enterprise TransformationDay Two will focus on machine learning applications, generative AI, and operational transformation.Discussions will include emerging commercial models for AI adoption, platform-as-a-service solutions, flexible AI tools, and metrics to measure business impact.The program will also examine operational strategies, AI governance frameworks, and best practices supporting next-generation analytics and intelligence capabilities.Industry Leaders on StageThe conference program features speakers from organizations involved in enterprise AI deployment, big data strategy, and technology operations, including:• Franziska Bell – Chief Data, AI and Analytics Officer, Ford Motor Company• Arun Nandi – Chief AI & Data Officer, Carrier• Tony Ambrozie – Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CVS Health• Lutz Beck – Chief Information Officer, Daimler Truck North America• Rahul Priyadarshi – Chief Architect, VISA• Ebenezer Dadson – Chief AI Architect & Technical Fellow, Northrop Grumman• Chris Lydick – Chief Data Officer & AI Director, Puget Sound Energy• Patrick Bangert – VP & Chief of AI, Occidental Petroleum (OXY)These sessions will present perspectives drawn from AI deployment, analytics infrastructure, enterprise operations, and technology innovation.Technology Providers and Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature companies developing AI, big data, and analytics technologies.Participating organizations include IBM, Eventage, JBS Dev, SAP, Deloitte, Quality Professionals, HP and MindsDB.The exhibition will showcase solutions across data platforms, AI-powered analytics, machine learning frameworks, cloud integration, and intelligent automation, enabling attendees to explore practical applications and operational strategies.Attendees will also have opportunities to discuss AI governance, operational efficiency, and data strategy with technology specialists and solution providers.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event will introduce additional networking and learning formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Program will offer structured peer-to-peer discussions focused on topics such as enterprise AI adoption, real-time analytics, ethical AI, and cloud/edge integration.The Learning Hub will host expert-led workshops and masterclasses covering technical, operational, and strategic topics relevant to AI and data professionals.A Gathering Point for the AI and Data CommunityThrough case studies, panel discussions, and technical presentations, AI & Big Data Expo North America will bring together professionals involved in designing, implementing, and managing AI and big data initiatives.The event connects enterprise leaders, data scientists, AI solution providers, and technology innovators within a single forum focused on the future of AI and data-driven innovation.To explore the agenda, speaker lineup, or register for a pass, visit:________________________________________About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

