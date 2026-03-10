Play Now, Pay Later: G2A.COM adds Klarna to unlock instant access to games and digital entertainment

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market accelerates toward nearly USD 912 billion by 2030, G2A.COM is bringing payments spread in time directly into the gaming economy. In a market where digital content consumption is rising but price sensitivity remains high, payment flexibility is emerging as a strategic growth lever. The world’s largest marketplace for digital entertainment has introduced Klarna at checkout, unlocking instalment and deferred payment options across more than 90,000 digital offers.With Klarna, eligible users can split payments into instalments or delay them by up to 30 days when purchasing games, DLCs, subscriptions, gift cards and software from thousands of verified sellers worldwide.The move comes as BNPL scales rapidly, from approximately USD 560 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 625–640 billion in 2026, and projected to approach nearly USD 912 billion by 2030, transitioning from a retail convenience into a structural layer of digital commerce infrastructure. Increasingly, flexible payments are shaping how consumers approach higher-value purchases, particularly in categories with strong emotional engagement and recurring spend, such as gaming.AAA game launches now frequently exceed USD 70–100 for premium editions. Instead of waiting for seasonal sales, players are choosing immediate access while distributing the cost over time – a behavioural shift that is quietly reshaping digital monetization models.“At G2A.COM, our mission is to democratize access to digital entertainment,” said Dorota Wróbel, General Manager at G2A.COM. “Integrating Klarna is another step toward lowering financial barriers and giving players around Europe more equal access to premium games, subscriptions and digital content. Flexible payments empower users to enjoy what they love without being limited by upfront costs.”For marketplaces, BNPL has measurable impact. Industry data shows it can increase conversion rates and average basket value, particularly in high-engagement verticals. In gaming, that often translates into: higher day-one adoption of premium editions, stronger attach rates for DLC and in-game content, more frequent bundling of subscriptions and add-ons.Klarna serves over 150 million active consumers globally and partners with hundreds of thousands of merchants, reflecting how embedded finance is becoming standard across digital platforms.As gaming shifts toward live services, subscription ecosystems and continuous content drops, payment flexibility is moving from competitive advantage to strategic necessity. G2A.COM’s Klarna launch signals that the future of digital entertainment is not only about what players buy but how they pay.For more information, visit: www.g2a.com About G2A.COMG2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning – sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

