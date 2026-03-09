Coats to Showcase Innovative Reinforcement and Filler Materials for Leather Goods and Accessories at APLF 2026

Visit Coats at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre on 12-14 March 2026 in Hall 1E

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coats, a world-class Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, will be promoting four advanced materials from its ‘Lifestyle Solutions’ portfolio at APLF 2026 in Hong Kong in March. Each innovation has been specifically engineered to help luxury and premium brands elevate the craft, durability, sustainability and creative expression required in the manufacturing of handbags, purses, and other high-end designer accessories.As a valued innovation partner to the world’s leading fashion houses, Coats will showcase novel reinforcement and filler materials with the power to help brands translate cutting-edge creative concepts into high-performance market-ready accessories, including:Coats Aquiline – A high-quality, durable filler material for the main body of leather bags. This material is available in different colours and is impregnated with a thermo adhesive making it suitable for the production of complex designs or load bearing parts. Coats Aquiline features Tex2Tex fibres, which transform textile waste into a premium filler, to deliver a high-quality finish while reducing landfill impact and closing the loop in fashion.Coats Pyroflex – A premium hot-melt reinforcement material engineered for modern handbag manufacturing. Pyroflex offers exceptional tear resistance and dimensional stability with minimal stretch and low weight and is ideal for demanding applications.Coats RX V 5000 – An eco-friendly thermo-adhesive reinforcement solution made from high-level GRS-certified recycled wood and polymers. With a stable structure, Coats RX V 5000 can deliver lasting shape while helping to reduce the carbon footprint of luxury handbags.Coats Ultrasoft – A high-density non-woven material designed for luxury handbag components where exceptional softness and lasting resilience are critical. Engineered to rival microfiber suppleness, while offering superior elasticity and durability, Ultrasoft ensures flexible parts maintain shape without permanent creasing or structural marks.All featured products have been designed to help the global fashion and manufacturing community create goods that balance performance, artisan craftsmanship, heritage, and design-led innovation.Explaining more, Nicoletta Baratta, Global Sales Director of Lifestyle at Coats, said: “In today’s dynamic fashion landscape, brands need materials that deliver exceptional performance and quality, while also supporting their environmental goals. Our commitment to sustainable innovation, evidenced by products like Aquiline, enables them to meet consumer expectations - without compromising design or functionality. Our presence at APLF reflects our long-standing partnership with key players in the fashion industry and our focus on creating cutting-edge materials that enable brands to bridge the gap between heritage, artisan, accessory production techniques and future-ready designs. We’re excited to show our latest innovations at APLF.”APLF is recognised as one of the world’s leading leather and materials exhibitions, bringing together international leather, materials and fashion businesses to source materials, discover innovations, build partnerships, and connect with decision-makers across the leather, fashion, and manufacturing supply chain.Coats’ Lifestyle Solutions portfolio includes a comprehensive range of high-quality threads, reinforcement materials and fillers designed specifically for the production of handbags and accessories. With a strong focus on both functional performance and visual appeal, the company is a trusted partner for brands creating luxury and premium products that are both beautiful and built to last.Visit Coats at Booth B29 in Hall 1E to explore its latest material innovations, engage with technical experts, and discover how the company’s reinforcement and filler solutions can support the next generation of luxury lifestyle products.For more information about Coats Lifestyle Solutions, visit: https://www.coats.com/en/info-hub/lifestyle-solutions/ -ends-ABOUT COATS GROUP PLCCoats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. The business delivers essential materials, components, and software solutions that help customers grow, compete and win.With over 250 years of industry expertise, Coats is shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through impactful sustainability practices, insight-led innovation and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, Coats generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide – all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service. Learn more at www.coats.com

