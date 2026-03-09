Top Companies Shaping the Global Forklift Trucks Market Demand in 2026

Asia Pacific currently dominates the forklift trucks market share with 42.9% in 2025.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global forklift trucks market reached a value of USD 70.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 100.0 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.90% during 2026–2034. The market is gaining steady momentum due to rapid industrialization, expansion of warehouse automation, increasing construction activities, and the growing need for efficient material handling equipment across industries. Additionally, the rise of global e-commerce logistics networks and the need for optimized warehouse management solutions are encouraging companies to invest in technologically advanced forklift trucks.The Asia Pacific region currently dominates the forklift trucks market share with 42.9% in 2025, supported by strong industrial growth, expanding manufacturing hubs, and increasing infrastructure development projects. Countries such as China, Japan, and India continue to play a critical role in regional demand due to rising investments in logistics infrastructure and automated warehouses.Request for a sample report for detailed evaluation: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forklift-trucks-market/requestsample Top Players Leading the Global Forklift Trucks Market in 2026:Toyota Industries Corporation:Toyota Industries Corporation is widely recognized as one of the leading forklift truck manufacturers globally. The company offers a diverse portfolio of electric, diesel, and hybrid forklifts designed for various industrial applications. Its focus on advanced safety technologies and energy-efficient solutions has strengthened its position in the forklift trucks market.KION Group AG:KION Group AG is a major provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. The company operates well-known brands such as Linde and STILL and focuses on smart automation, warehouse digitalization, and energy-efficient material handling equipment.Jungheinrich AG:Jungheinrich AG specializes in electric forklift trucks, automated warehouse systems, and advanced logistics solutions. The company emphasizes sustainable material handling technologies and innovative warehouse management systems to enhance operational efficiency.Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.:Mitsubishi Logisnext is a prominent global manufacturer offering a wide range of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment. The company continues to strengthen its market presence through product innovation, digital fleet management technologies, and expanding global distribution networks.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.:Hyster-Yale Materials Handling provides a wide variety of forklifts designed for demanding industrial environments. The company focuses on heavy-duty equipment, advanced fuel efficiency technologies, and customized material handling solutions for diverse industries.Competitive Landscape of the Global Forklift Trucks Market:The global forklift trucks market is characterized by the presence of multinational manufacturers, regional equipment suppliers, and technology-driven logistics companies. Market participants compete through product innovation, improved safety systems, and integration of automation technologies in warehouse operations.Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies:Leading forklift truck manufacturers are focusing on multiple strategies to strengthen their market position and address evolving industry requirements:• Expansion of electric and lithium-ion powered forklift trucks• Investment in warehouse automation and smart logistics technologies• Strategic partnerships with logistics and supply chain companies• Development of energy-efficient and low-emission material handling equipment• Integration of telematics and digital fleet management systemsThese strategies are helping companies improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and meet the growing demand for advanced material handling equipment.Market Outlook and Segmentation:The forklift trucks market is segmented by product type, power source, and end-use industry, providing insights into different application areas and growth opportunities.Analysis by Product Type:• Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks• Warehouse Forklift TrucksCounterbalanced and warehouse forklift trucks are witnessing steady growth due to rising demand for efficient material handling across manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and logistics centers. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and modern storage infrastructure is further supporting the adoption of these forklift types.Analysis by Technology:• Electricity Powered• Internal Combustion Engine PoweredElectricity-powered and internal combustion engine-powered forklifts are experiencing growing demand as industries increasingly adopt efficient and reliable material handling solutions to support expanding logistics, manufacturing, and warehouse operations.Analysis by Class:• Class I• Class II• Class III• Class IV• Class VClass I, II, III, IV, and V forklifts are experiencing steady growth as industries increasingly adopt specialized material handling equipment to improve operational efficiency across warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations.Analysis by Application:• Non-Industrialo Warehouses and Distribution Centerso Construction Siteso Dockyardso Snow Plows• Industrialo Manufacturingo Recycling OperationsIndustrial sectors like manufacturing and recycling, along with non-industrial uses such as warehouses, construction sites, and dockyards, are supporting steady growth in the forklift trucks market.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2011&flag=C Regional Analysis:North America:North America represents a mature yet steadily growing market supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, increasing adoption of automated warehouses, and rising demand for electric forklift trucks.Europe:Europe is witnessing steady demand driven by strict environmental regulations, growing adoption of energy-efficient industrial equipment, and increasing investments in warehouse automation technologies.Latin America:Latin America is experiencing gradual market growth due to expanding industrial sectors and improving logistics infrastructure in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.Middle East and Africa:The Middle East and Africa region is showing moderate growth supported by infrastructure development projects, increasing construction activities, and rising investments in logistics facilities.Secure Your Complete Market Report – Buy Now:Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)1. Who are the leading companies in the forklift trucks market?Some of the major companies operating in the forklift trucks market include Toyota Industries Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Komatsu Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Clark Material Handling Company, EP Equipment, Doosan Corporation, Manitou Group, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, among others. These companies play a significant role in driving innovation and global supply of forklift trucks.2. Which company dominates the forklift trucks market globally?Toyota Industries Corporation is widely recognized as one of the dominant players in the global forklift trucks market due to its extensive product portfolio, global distribution network, and strong technological capabilities in material-handling equipment.3. What factors are driving competition among forklift trucks companies?Competition in the forklift trucks market is mainly driven by technological innovation, the development of electric and automated forklifts, and growing demand from industries such as e-commerce, logistics, construction, and manufacturing. Companies are also competing through product efficiency, safety features, and advanced material-handling solutions.4. Which region leads the forklift trucks market?The Asia Pacific region leads the global forklift trucks market, accounting for the largest market share. This dominance is supported by rapid industrialization, expansion of manufacturing activities, and the growth of logistics and warehouse infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and India.5. What strategies are leading forklift trucks companies adopting to expand their market presence?Leading forklift truck manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as technological innovation, expansion of product portfolios, partnerships and acquisitions, and investments in automation and electric forklift solutions. These approaches help companies strengthen their global footprint and improve operational efficiency.6. What opportunities exist for new brands in the forklift trucks industry?New entrants can benefit from opportunities created by the rising demand for automated warehouses, the adoption of electric and eco-friendly forklifts, and the expansion of e-commerce and logistics sectors worldwide. These trends are increasing the need for efficient material-handling equipment and advanced forklift technologies.

