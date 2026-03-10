military frigates market size military frigates market trends military frigates market growth

The Business Research Company's Military Frigates Market 2026 Expanding Toward $38.91 Billion With Fleet Modernization

Expected to grow to $38.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Military Frigates market to surpass $39 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Sea based Defense Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $58 billion by 2030, with Military Frigates to represent around 67% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Military Frigates market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Military Frigates Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the military frigates market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising maritime security concerns in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region, increasing naval expansion programs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, growing investments in indigenous shipbuilding and defense manufacturing capabilities, and the strategic focus on enhancing blue-water naval capabilities and multi-mission combat readiness across regional fleets.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Military Frigates Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the military frigates market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding naval fleet modernization programs, increasing defense spending, rising procurement of next-generation guided missile frigates, and growing focus on strengthening maritime security and global naval presence. Additionally, continuous investment in advanced shipbuilding capabilities, integration of cutting-edge combat and surveillance systems, and long-term defense contracts with domestic shipbuilders are supporting sustained market expansion across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Military Frigates Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=29127&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Military Frigates Market In 2030?

The military frigates market is segmented by type into multi-role frigates, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates, air defense frigates, gunnery frigates, and ballistic surface vessels (BSV). The multi-role frigates market will be the largest segment of the military frigates market, segmented type, accounting for 44% or $17 billion of the total in 2030. The multi-role frigates market will be supported by the increasing naval modernization programs, rising demand for versatile combat vessels capable of handling multiple mission profiles, growing focus on maritime security and territorial defense, advancements in integrated combat and surveillance systems, expanding naval procurement budgets, and the need for flexible platforms that enhance operational efficiency and fleet readiness.

The military frigates market is segmented by technology into combat management systems, sensors and surveillance, propulsion systems, weapon systems, and communication systems.

The military frigates market is segmented by platform into manned frigates and unmanned frigates.

The military frigates market is segmented by application into naval warfare, patrol missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), coastal surveillance, and training and exercises.

The military frigates market is segmented by end user into naval defense forces, coast guards, private security companies, international organizations, and research institutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Military Frigates Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the military frigates market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Military Frigates Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global military frigates market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape naval defense capabilities, fleet modernization strategies, maritime security frameworks, and technological innovation across global naval and defense ecosystems.

Increasing In Defense Budgets – The increase in defense budgets is expected to become a key growth driver for the military frigates market by 2030. Rising government defense allocations are boosting demand for advanced naval vessels to support fleet modernization and maritime security. As countries strengthen their naval capabilities to address evolving geopolitical tensions and protect strategic sea routes, they increasingly require modern frigates equipped with multi-role combat capabilities. This expansion encourages the adoption of technologically advanced frigates featuring stealth systems, modular weapon platforms, and integrated combat management systems. Additionally, the growing need for enhanced naval readiness highlights the importance of reliable and high-performance warships capable of executing diverse missions. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking defense spending expansion with increased frigate procurement. As a result, the increase in defense budgets is anticipated to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the military frigates market.

Increasing In Strategic Defense Partnerships – The increase in strategic defense partnerships is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the military frigates market by 2030. Rising collaboration between allied nations strongly supports market growth by enabling joint development, co-production, and technology sharing in naval shipbuilding programs. With stronger defense alliances, countries can access advanced shipbuilding expertise, modern combat systems, and innovative frigate designs that enhance fleet capabilities. Such partnerships are often supported by multinational defense agreements aimed at strengthening collective maritime security, which further increases demand for modern frigates. Increased cooperation also allows defense forces to improve interoperability and operational efficiency across allied naval fleets. As a result, the market directly benefits from increased procurement of advanced frigates backed by sustained strategic collaboration. Consequently, the increase in strategic defense partnerships is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the military frigates market.

Growing Emphasis on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Capabilities – The growing emphasis on anti-submarine warfare capabilities is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the military frigates market by 2030. The rising threat from advanced and stealth-enabled submarines is accelerating demand for frigates equipped with sophisticated sonar systems, torpedoes, and underwater surveillance technologies. The development of modern naval defense strategies increasingly relies on ASW-capable frigates to protect aircraft carriers, secure maritime trade routes, and defend critical naval infrastructure. This increasing focus on underwater threat detection drives naval forces to expand and upgrade their frigate fleets. Furthermore, rising geopolitical tensions and expanding submarine activity highlight the importance of highly capable frigates for effective maritime defense operations. Consequently, the growth in ASW-focused naval modernization directly supports the adoption of advanced frigates worldwide. Therefore, the growing emphasis on anti-submarine warfare capabilities is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the military frigates market.

Access The Detailed Military Frigates Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-frigates-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Military Frigates Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the multi-role frigates market, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) market, air defense frigates market, gunnery frigates market, and ballistic surface vessels (BSV) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in next-generation naval combat systems, rising demand for versatile multi-mission platforms, growing emphasis on maritime domain awareness and submarine detection capabilities, integration of advanced radar and missile defense systems, and modernization of aging naval fleets. This momentum reflects the global focus on strengthening sea-based deterrence, enhancing regional security presence, and expanding blue-water operational capabilities, supporting sustained growth across the military frigates market.

The multi-role frigates market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) market by $2 billion, the air defense frigates market by $2 billion, the gunnery frigates market by $1 billion, and the ballistic surface vessels (BSV) market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.