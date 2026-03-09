2026 K-Book Makes Its First Overseas Stop at the London Book Fair

Overview of the Korean Rights Centre at the 2026 London Book Fair Overview of the Korean Rights Centre at the 2026 London Book Fair List of Participating Companies at the 2026 London Book Fair

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- -The Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea launches a global push for K-BOOK by operating a Korean export consultation pavilion at the London Book Fair-Featured titles include works by bestselling author Gu Byeong-mo, K-Content creator Kang Ji-young, and 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award nominee Lee Geum-yi□ The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), led by Minister Chae Hwi-young, and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea ( KPIPA ), headed by Acting Director Lee Gu-yong, announced that they will begin their participation in major international book fairs with the London Book Fair 2026, scheduled to take place from March 10 (Tue) to March 12 (Thu) at Olympia London in the United Kingdom.Starting with this event, the two organizations plan to participate in four major international book fairs this year as part of efforts to expand the global market presence of Korean publishing content.□ The Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (KPIPA) will operate a 95sqm Korean Export Consultation Pavilion (Grand Hall, 6D105) at the London Book Fair as its first overseas book fair participation of the year.Reflecting the characteristics of the London Book Fair as a leading B2B market in the English-speaking publishing industry, ten major Korean publishers and agencies—including MUNHAKDONGNE, JAEUM & MOEUM, and INFLUENTIAL—will participate on-site. In addition, a curated selection of 101 consigned titles will be exhibited to support copyright export consultations.□ A wide range of notable titles recognized for their literary merit through major domestic and international awards will be showcased at the pavilion. Among the featured titles from participating publishers is Cut Wound by bestselling author Gu Byeong-Mo (MUNHAKDONGNE), which has remained on the Korean bestseller list for 25 consecutive weeks since publication and has won the Kim You-jeong Literary Award and the Han Moo-sook Literary Award. Also highlighted is Mo Story by Choi Yeon-ju (AT NOON BOOKS), which has attracted attention in the European market after receiving several accolades, including the 2025 Sorcières Award in France.In particular, Yawning is Delicious by Kang Ji-young (Neobooks)—the original author behind the drama A Shop for Killers—is expected to demonstrate the expanding potential of K-content across different media.The lineup of consigned titles is equally impressive. Cracks of Sorrow by Lee Geum-yi (Sakyejul), who was named a final nominee for the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award (HCAA) and has established herself as a globally recognized author, will be featured alongside Star PAPA by Han Dam-hee (BookGorae), which won the Grand Prize in the CrossMedia category at the 2025 Bologna Ragazzi Awards. Both titles are expected to draw significant attention from international buyers.In addition, diverse works reflecting the unique sensibilities and cultural narratives of Korea—including Polar Night Diary (Cat Family) and The Chronicles of ‘Ramyeon’ (Book Ocean)—will also be on display. After the event concludes, the exhibited books will be donated to local libraries, contributing to the wider promotion and dissemination of K-Books abroad.□ This year’s London Book Fair holds particular significance as it marks the first stop among four major international book fairs that the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (KPIPA) plans to participate in throughout 2026.Following the London event, KPIPA will take part in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in April—the world’s largest children’s publishing fair—to further expand the global reach of Korean children’s literature and picture books.KPIPA will then continue its regional market outreach by participating in the Frankfurt Book Fair in October and the China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair in November.□ An official from KPIPA said, “Starting with London in 2026, we plan to expand overseas distribution channels through participation in major international book fairs, including Bologna, Frankfurt, and Shanghai.”The official added, “Through tailored business support and author promotion initiatives, we will systematically expand the export performance of Korean publishing content.”

