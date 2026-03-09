Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Donates FREE Car Seats to Wisconsin Families

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm

Community safety initiative reinforces The Pemberton Promise and commitment to protecting Wisconsin children

Every child deserves to ride safely. If we can help even a few families protect their kids on the road, that’s something we’re proud to do for our community.” — Will Pemberton

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce a statewide community safety initiative focused on protecting Wisconsin’s youngest passengers. From March 9 through March 30, the firm will host a digital giveaway providing 10 FREE Extend2Fit™ convertible car seats to families in need across Wisconsin.Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on or about April 2, 2026.The initiative reflects The Pemberton Promise — the firm’s commitment to putting people first and standing beside Wisconsin families both inside and outside the courtroom.“As a father and as a lawyer, protecting families is personal to me,” said Will Pemberton, Founder and CEO of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. “We see firsthand how devastating car crashes can be. If we can help prevent even one child from being seriously injured by making sure they have a safe, reliable car seat, that’s an extension of The Pemberton Promise. This is about doing the right thing for our community.”Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of serious injury for children. Proper car seat use dramatically reduces the risk of harm, yet financial barriers can make access difficult for some families. Through this giveaway, the firm aims to remove that barrier while reinforcing the importance of child passenger safety statewide.How to Enter the Car Seat Giveaway Wisconsin residents who are 18 years or older may enter by completing the submission form on the firm’s Car Seat Giveaway page between March 9 and March 30, 2026. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.Prizes will be distributed either through in-office pickup at a designated Pemberton location or shipped directly to winners, depending on location.This initiative is part of the firm’s broader commitment to strengthening the communities it serves through outreach programs, safety education, local partnerships, and charitable giving.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is a Wisconsin-based personal injury law firm dedicated exclusively to representing individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm handles cases including but not limited to:Car and truck accidentsMotorcycle and pedestrian accidentsWrongful deathSlip and fall and premises liabilityOther serious injury claimsWith offices located in Baraboo, Madison, and Eau Claire, the firm represents clients throughout the entire state of Wisconsin.Guided by The Pemberton Promise — the firm is built on care, driven by community, and committed to protecting the rights, safety, and futures of Wisconsin families both in and out of the courtroom.For more information about the giveaway or to enter, visit https://pembertonpi.com/car-seat-giveaway/

