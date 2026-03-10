The Packaging Company Launches V5E Snap Tin After Years of In-House Development

V5E Snap Tin Child-Resistant Tin Child-Resistant Tins The Packaging Company__

The V5E Snap Tin was designed and engineered entirely in-house to address those issues directly.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of designing packaging for cannabis brands behind the scenes, The Packaging Company (TPC) is bringing one of its own engineering projects to market: the V5E Snap Tin TPC didn’t set out to release another child-resistant tin.The idea came from repeated conversations with brand owners, packaging managers, and operations teams who kept running into the same problems—tins that were frustrating to open, tins that leaked air and compromised freshness, and shelves filled with products that all looked nearly identical.The V5E Snap Tin was designed and engineered entirely in-house to address those issues directly.Traditional child-resistant tins often rely on mechanisms that technically pass compliance testing but fall apart in real use. Some are awkward for adults to open. Others loosen over time. Many fail to protect product once they leave the production line. TPC’s team approached the V5E differently, focusing first on how the tin would be used day after day, not just how it would perform in a lab.The result is a compact, flush tin that opens with a deliberate snap—easy for adults to use, difficult for children to access, and satisfying rather than frustrating. When closed, the tin forms a tight seal that is both airtight and watertight, helping preserve freshness during storage, transport, and everyday handling.Visually, the V5E was designed to stand apart from the crowded field of look-alike tins. Its low-profile shape and clean finish give brands more room to differentiate without sacrificing portability or compliance.Equally important, the V5E was built for production reality. Tolerances, materials, and locking components were refined to hold up across repeat manufacturing runs, reducing the line issues and inconsistencies that often surface after sampling is approved.“We kept hearing the same frustrations from brands,” said Edward Salemi, Director of Business Development at The Packaging Company. “Tins that are technically compliant but hard to use, tins that don’t actually protect freshness, and packaging that all blends together on the shelf. The V5E was our answer to that. It’s intuitive, secure, and engineered to run consistently at scale.”Compliance documentation, including child-resistance testing summaries and material specifications, is provided early in the quoting process to help teams evaluate fit before moving into production.The V5E Snap Tin is now available for sampling and production orders. Additional details and specifications can be found at:About The Packaging CompanyFounded in 1994 and based in Long Beach, California, The Packaging Company designs and manufactures custom packaging for regulated and high-growth industries. With in-house engineering and a focus on production-ready solutions, TPC works closely with brands to deliver packaging that meets compliance requirements and performs reliably beyond the prototype stage.Media ContactSam BaldonadoMarketing ManagerThe Packaging Companymarketing@thepkgco.com(562) 434-5583

