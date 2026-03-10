intercontinental ballistic missile market size intercontinental ballistic missile market trends intercontinental ballistic missile market analysis

The Business Research Company's Global Defense Dynamics Shaping The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market 2026

Expected to grow to $16.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Intercontinental Ballistic Missile market to surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Missiles market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $37 billion by 2030, with Intercontinental Ballistic Missile to represent around 43% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the intercontinental ballistic missile market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to substantial defense and military modernization budgets, advanced missile development and testing programs, a robust aerospace and defense manufacturing ecosystem, strategic focus on nuclear deterrence and national security, and increasing adoption of cutting-edge guidance, propulsion, and launch technologies across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the intercontinental ballistic missile market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to ongoing investments in national defense and strategic deterrence programs, advanced research and development in missile technology, modernization of existing nuclear and conventional missile arsenals, strong collaboration with domestic aerospace and defense contractors, and the continuous deployment of state-of-the-art guidance, propulsion and launch systems across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market In 2030?

The intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented by type into land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, and air-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles. The land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles market will be the largest segment of the intercontinental ballistic missile market segmented by type, accounting for 58% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles market will be supported by the modernization of existing missile silos and command-and-control systems, advancements in missile guidance and propulsion technologies, strong defense budgets and government support, increasing focus on national security and rapid-response capabilities, expansion of missile testing and training facilities, and development of next-generation high-precision warheads.

The intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented by propulsion type into solid propulsion, liquid propulsion, and hybrid propulsion.

The intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented by payload into single warhead and multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRV).

The intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented by range into short range, medium range, intermediate range, and intercontinental range.

The intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented by application into ocean military defense and land military defense.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the intercontinental ballistic missile market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global intercontinental ballistic missile market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape strategic defense postures, national security frameworks, missile modernization programs, and long-range deterrence capabilities across global military ecosystems.

Increasing Focus On Strategic Deterrence - The increasing focus on strategic deterrence is expected to become a key growth driver for the intercontinental ballistic missile market by 2030. ICBMs serve as a powerful deterrent, signaling that a country can respond effectively to any nuclear or strategic threat. Rising geopolitical tensions and the pursuit of a robust defense posture encourage countries to invest in advanced missile technologies. This includes improving range, accuracy, and survivability of ICBMs to ensure a reliable second-strike capability. Consequently, governments allocate significant resources to research, development, and modernization of missile systems. As a result, the increasing focus on strategic deterrence is anticipated to contributing to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Geopolitical Rivalries - The rising geopolitical rivalries are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the intercontinental ballistic missile market by 2030. As nations compete for military superiority, they invest in long-range missile systems to ensure they can respond to threats globally. ICBMs provide a credible second-strike capability, strengthening national security amid uncertainty. Increased defense budgets in rival nations further boost demand for missile development and modernization programs. Consequently, the rising geopolitical rivalries are projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Defense Expenditures And Regional Security Concerns - The increasing defense expenditures and regional security concerns are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the intercontinental ballistic missile market by 2030. Heightened geopolitical tensions and threats from rival nations push governments to enhance their nuclear deterrence and long-range strike options. Increased budgets allow for research, development, and deployment of advanced ICBMs with greater accuracy, range, and survivability. These investments ensure national security, strengthen deterrence strategies, and maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries. Therefore, the increasing defense expenditures and regional security concerns are projected to contribute to approximately 1.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles market, the submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles market, and the air-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in strategic deterrence programs, advancements in missile guidance, propulsion, and warhead technologies, rising defense budgets amid geopolitical tensions, modernization of existing missile arsenals, and expanding focus on national security and rapid-response capabilities. This surge reflects the accelerating emphasis on strengthening long-range strike readiness, enhancing technological superiority, and ensuring credible second-strike deterrence, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global defense and missile systems industry.

The land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles market is projected to grow by $2.5 billion, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles market by $1.9 billion, and the air-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

