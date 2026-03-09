Private Equity Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,751.6 Billion by 2034 | Grow at CAGR 8.29%

Private Equity Market Growth

The global private equity market size to reach USD 1,751.6 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% from 2026-2034.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟭,𝟳𝟱𝟭.𝟲 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟰, 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗔𝗜-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀IMARC Group's Latest Research Reveals a CAGR of 8.29% from 2026–2034, with North America Commanding Over 33.8% Market Share and Buyout Strategies Dominating Fund Type ActivityNEW YORK, USA — The global private equity industry is charting one of its most compelling growth trajectories in modern history. According to a comprehensive new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Private Equity Market — valued at USD 855.4 Billion in 2025 — is projected to surpass USD 1,751.6 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% during the forecast period 2026–2034.The market's powerful expansion is driven by rising demand for alternative investments offering higher returns compared to traditional asset classes, significant capital allocation from institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, and rapid technological advancements — including AI and data analytics — that are enhancing investment decision-making and operational efficiency. A strategic focus on high-growth sectors including technology, healthcare, and renewable energy, combined with favorable regulatory frameworks and tax incentives across key regions, is creating a deeply conducive environment for sustained private equity activity worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞• Base Year: 2025• Forecast Period: 2026–2034• Historical Period: 2020–2025• Market Size (2025): USD 855.4 Billion• Market Forecast (2034): USD 1,751.6 Billion• Growth Rate (2026–2034): CAGR of 8.29%

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?

The IMARC report identifies three primary forces reshaping the global private equity landscape:

𝟭. 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

A fundamental and accelerating shift in investor preference toward alternative investments is one of the most powerful drivers of private equity growth. Growing disillusionment with traditional investment options — stocks and bonds — stemming from volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating interest rates, and market saturation is pushing institutional investors, pension funds, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals to seek diversification and higher yields through private equity.𝟐. 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲Unpredictable economic conditions and ongoing capital markets volatility are driving investors to seek alternative avenues for generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Private equity's appeal lies in its combination of long-term value creation focus, active operational management, and ability to capitalize on market inefficiencies. The US Private Equity Index by Cambridge Associates demonstrates this advantage clearly: private equity produced average annual returns of 10.48% over the 20-year period ending June 30, 2020 — significantly outperforming the Russell 2000 Index (6.69%) and the S&P 500 (5.91%) over the same period.𝟯. 𝗙𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆Regulatory reforms and evolving market dynamics are creating a progressively favorable environment for private equity investment globally. Changes including the relaxation of fundraising restrictions, easing of investment barriers, and implementation of beneficial tax policies are expanding investment opportunities across geographies and sectors. In August 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the Private Fund Adviser Rules, requiring private equity firms to detail all fees and expenses quarterly and publish detailed performance reports every three months — a regulatory evolution that improves investor protection and market transparency while reinforcing institutional confidence.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

𝗕𝘆 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲: 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲

The fund type segment spans buyout, venture capital (VCs), real estate, infrastructure, and others. Buyout commands the largest market share, driven by its focus on acquiring controlling stakes in established companies to drive operational and financial improvements.• Buyout — #1 (Largest Share): The dominant category in global private equity, buyout focuses on acquiring controlling stakes in established companies to drive strategic transformations and long-term value creation. Its popularity is supported by an ability to streamline business operations, enhance efficiencies, and unlock growth potential in acquired companies.• Venture Capital (VC) — High-Growth Innovation Focus: VC continues to attract significant capital flows, targeting high-growth early and growth-stage companies in technology, healthcare, fintech, and cleantech. The robust startup ecosystem — particularly in emerging hubs beyond Silicon Valley — provides ample opportunities. Specialized VC funds targeting sectors such as AI, biotech, and renewable energy are increasingly attracting both institutional and high-net-worth capital.• Real Estate — Inflation Hedge and Yield Generator: Private equity real estate funds provide inflation-hedging characteristics and income generation through investments in commercial, residential, industrial, and logistics properties. Growing institutional demand for real assets as a portfolio diversifier, combined with structural tailwinds in data center, logistics, and residential housing demand, is sustaining strong capital flows into this segment.• Infrastructure — Stable Long-Duration Returns: Infrastructure private equity targets long-lived, essential assets — energy, utilities, transportation, digital infrastructure, and social infrastructure — providing stable, predictable, long-duration cash flows that are highly valued by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds with long-term liability profiles.• Others (Growth Equity, Secondaries, Distressed): Growth equity bridges the gap between venture capital and buyout, targeting profitable high-growth companies requiring expansion capital. The secondary market — where existing PE fund stakes are bought and sold — is growing rapidly, providing liquidity solutions and creating portfolio management flexibility for institutional investors. In September 2024, Oister Global and Tribe Capital India partnered to establish a secondaries franchise targeting USD 500 Million in India over two years, reflecting growing global secondaries market momentum.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁: 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱?𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 — 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 (𝟯𝟯.𝟴% 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲)North America dominates the global private equity market with over 33.8% market share in 2025, driven by its well-established financial infrastructure, notable institutional investor activity, and the presence of leading global private equity firms. The United States accounts for 88.0% of the North American market — propelled by favorable economic conditions, technological innovation, and evolving investor preferences. Passive funds are expected to increase from 44% to 58% of total U.S. mutual fund and ETF assets by 2030 (per PwC), reflecting a broader shift toward efficiency-oriented investing that is simultaneously driving appetite for the alpha-generating potential of private equity. Specialized funds targeting technology, healthcare, and renewable energy are supporting deal-making activity.𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 — 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗱-𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵Europe's private equity sector thrives on the strength of a developed financial ecosystem, varied industrial base, and government-supported innovation. On January 1, 2023, the EU population was 448.8 million, with over 21% (approximately 95 million) aged 65 or older (Eurostat) — creating compelling structural demand for healthcare, life sciences, and retirement services investment. The technology sector remains a primary focus, with fintech, cleantech, and AI attracting significant deal flow.𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 — 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀Asia Pacific's private equity sector is driven by rapid economic growth, technological advancement, and accelerating urbanization. UNICEF projects that approximately 55% of Asia's large population will reside in urban areas by 2030, increasing demand for infrastructure, real estate, and digital services investment. China and India lead the region, featuring vibrant startup ecosystems and government-backed sector initiatives in fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce. India's growing secondaries market — which recorded USD 7.7 Billion in transactions over five years — exemplifies the region's maturing private equity infrastructure.𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 — 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻Latin America's private equity market is supported by the rapid expansion of digital industries, particularly e-commerce — which experienced 39% growth in 2022 (PCMI) and is expected to grow more than 20% annually going forward. A young, tech-savvy population with rising mobile adoption and growing fintech opportunities provides a favorable backdrop for private equity investment. Government-led infrastructure and energy reforms are attracting long-term capital commitments. Despite political and economic uncertainties that require careful navigation, the region is establishing itself as a vibrant and rapidly growing market for private equity — particularly in fintech, e-commerce, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure sectors.𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 — 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹The Middle East and Africa private equity market is driven by economic diversification initiatives, growing technology investments, and infrastructure development. In the Middle East, landmark programs such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 are transforming economies by reducing oil dependence and fostering innovation — creating new private equity investment categories in tourism, entertainment, technology, and financial services. In Africa, mobile internet users surpassed 380 million by late 2021 (representing 60% of the population), driving expansion in fintech and digital payments. Sovereign wealth funds and development finance institutions are playing pivotal roles in funding impactful infrastructure and sustainability projects.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞• AI and Advanced Analytics Transforming Investment Decision-Making: Private equity firms are increasingly deploying AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics across the full investment lifecycle — from deal sourcing and due diligence to portfolio monitoring and exit timing. Data-driven insights are improving risk evaluation, identifying value creation opportunities earlier, and enabling more sophisticated performance benchmarking. The September 2024 launch of InvesTek's Private Equity Business Unit — leveraging advanced fintech capabilities to streamline transactions for late-stage and pre-IPO investments — exemplifies this technology-enabled evolution.• ESG Integration Becoming a Capital Allocation Prerequisite: Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors have moved from an optional overlay to a core investment criterion for institutional investors — particularly in Europe and North America. Private equity firms integrating ESG frameworks into investment selection, portfolio management, and reporting are accessing a broader and deeper pool of institutional capital. The European Green Deal's decarbonization targets and the SEC's evolving disclosure requirements are accelerating this structural shift across the global private equity industry.• Healthcare and Technology as Primary Investment Destinations: Healthcare and technology continue to attract disproportionate private equity capital allocation globally. The FTC's March 2024 workshop on Private Equity in Health Care underscored the sector's growing importance — exploring PE's expanding role in healthcare markets. Technology investments span AI infrastructure, software, cybersecurity, and digital health, while healthcare private equity targets biopharma, medical devices, healthcare services, and digital health platforms. Specialized funds in these sectors are achieving premium valuations and strong exit multiples.• Energy Transition Creating New Private Equity Verticals: The global shift to clean energy is generating extraordinary private equity investment opportunities in solar, wind, battery storage, hydrogen, and energy efficiency. In March 2024, Kimmeridge — a U.S.-based energy private equity firm — made a USD 2.1 Billion bid for Houston exploration company SilverBow Resources, illustrating the scale of private equity activity in energy sector transformation. The convergence of climate policy, technological cost declines, and corporate sustainability commitments is establishing clean energy as a structural multi-decade private equity investment theme.𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Buyout• Venture Capital (VCs)• Real Estate• Infrastructure• Others𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 & 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:• September 2024: Institutional investor Oister Global and Tribe Capital India have partnered to establish a secondaries franchise in India, targeting USD 500 Million in investments over the next two years. The initiative aims to capitalize on India's growing secondaries market, which has recorded USD 7.7 Billion in transactions over five years. The firms will combine Oister’s local expertise with Tribe Capital India’s quant-driven diligence to execute their investment strategy.• March 2024: A U.S.-based energy private equity firm, Kimmeridge, made a USD 2.1 Billion bid for Houston exploration company SilverBow Resources. The firm is offering to buy USD 32.4 Million shares at USD 34 per share, or more than USD 1.1 Billion total.

• March 2024: The Federal Trade Commission held a virtual workshop, Private Capital, Public Impact: An FTC Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care, on March 5, 2024. The event explored private equity's impact on health care markets through presentations and panel discussions with experts and officials.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 — 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The global private equity market features a highly competitive landscape of leading global firms actively pursuing strategic acquisitions, integrating advanced AI technologies for investment analysis, and implementing ESG frameworks to attract institutional capital. Key players are developing specialized private equity divisions to serve high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors with focused investment opportunities across technology, healthcare, and energy sectors. Key firms covered in the IMARC report include:AHAM Asset Management BerhadAllensApollo Global Management, Inc.Bain and Co. Inc.Bank of America Corp.BDO AustraliaBlackstone Inc.CVC Capital PartnersErnst and Young Global Ltd.HSBC Holdings PlcMorgan StanleyThe Carlyle GroupWarburg Pincus LLCAbout the ReportThe Private Equity Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Fund Type and Region, 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group provides comprehensive historical data (2020–2025), segmentation analysis, competitive landscape insights, and a forward-looking forecast through 2034. The report covers five fund type segments (Buyout, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Others) across five regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Customization options are available with 10% free customization and 10–12 weeks of post-sale analyst support.

