Project Max and Legends of Basketball Announce Strategic Partnership to Combat Hate Through the Power of Sports

Eric Rubin and Sedric Toney at Legends of Basketball NBA All-Star Weekend

The two organizations are partnering to MAXimize the fight against racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports.

Through this partnership with Legends of Basketball, we are working to ensure that the values learned in sports—respect, teamwork, & fairness—are also reflected in how we treat one another in society.” — Eric Rubin

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Max and Legends of Basketball today announced a new strategic partnership dedicated to combating hate and promoting respect, inclusion, and understanding through the global platform of sports. The collaboration will bring together athletes, community leaders, educators, and youth organizations to confront racism, antisemitism, and intolerance while using sports as a powerful vehicle for positive social change.The partnership will combine the educational and advocacy mission of Project Max with the influence, legacy, and network of former professional athletes affiliated with Legends of Basketball. Together, the organizations will launch a series of initiatives designed to engage young athletes, sports communities, and fans in meaningful conversations and programs that promote respect, dignity, and unity.Sports have long served as a universal language capable of bringing people together across cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds. By leveraging the visibility and leadership of legendary basketball figures, the partnership seeks to inspire athletes and fans alike to reject hate and stand up for inclusion both on and off the court.Through this collaboration, Project Max and Legends of Basketball will implement a range of initiatives, including educational workshops for youth athletes, community outreach programs, athlete-led discussions about confronting hate and discrimination, and public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting the core values of teamwork, fairness, and respect. These initiatives will focus not only on preventing hate within sports environments but also on using the influence of sports to foster broader cultural understanding and empathy.Project Max is dedicated to fighting racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports by mobilizing professional athletes and sports leaders to act as ambassadors for inclusion and mutual respect. By engaging influential voices in the sports world, the organization seeks to empower young people to challenge prejudice and build stronger, more respectful communities.“Sports have an unparalleled ability to bring people together and create shared experiences,” said Eric Rubin, President of Project Max. “Through this partnership with Legends of Basketball, we are working to ensure that the values learned in sports—respect, teamwork, and fairness—are also reflected in how we treat one another in society. Together, we hope to inspire athletes and fans to stand firmly against hate and discrimination.”“Basketball has always been about more than the game itself,” said Sedric Toney, Board Member of Legends of Basketball. “It is about community, mentorship, and leadership. By partnering with Project Max, we are using the voices and experiences of former players to help educate and inspire young people to build a culture of inclusion and respect both within sports and beyond. Unfortunately, there has been an alarming rise in all forms of hatred across America and the world. Sports, including basketball, have not been immune to this disturbing trend. On the court, we have seen and heard racial abuse directed against Dennis Schroder, antisemitic comments hurled at Deni Avdija, and religious intolerance against the BYU basketball team.”In the coming months, the partnership will begin rolling out programs that include youth sports clinics focused on leadership and character development, speaking engagements featuring former professional athletes, collaborative campaigns addressing hate and intolerance in sports environments, and educational initiatives designed to encourage dialogue among athletes, students, and community leaders.The organizations also plan to expand their efforts by working with schools, sports leagues, and community organizations to create safe and inclusive environments where athletes of all backgrounds can participate and thrive. By amplifying positive role models and highlighting the unifying values of sports, Project Max and Legends of Basketball aim to build a movement that encourages individuals everywhere to reject hate and champion respect.Together, the two organizations believe that the lessons learned through sports—discipline, teamwork, resilience, and mutual respect—can play a powerful role in shaping more inclusive communities and a more compassionate world.________________________________________About Project MaxProject Max is a nonprofit organization committed to fighting racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through the power of sports. By mobilizing professional athletes, sports leaders, and community advocates, Project Max promotes education, awareness, and action that empower individuals to stand up against hate and build inclusive communities.About Legends of BasketballLegends of Basketball is a nonprofit association of former professional basketball players united by a shared journey and a shared belief that legacy does not end when the ball stops bouncing. Founded in 1992 and established with the support of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, the organization brings together former players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA, and Harlem Globetrotters. Legends of Basketball operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting members beyond the game through connection, education, wellness initiatives, family resources, and community service.________________________________________

